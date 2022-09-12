Fortnite confirms next season title, as goo-themed teasers leak

Fortnite confirms next season title, as goo-themed teasers leakParadise found.
Epic Games has confirmed the first details of Fortnite's next season, which will see elements of its battle royale Island consumed by chrome-coloured goo.
The new season, which is due to launch this Sunday, 18th September, will be titled "Paradise" - though looks to be anything but.
Over the weekend, a series of social media teases set to go live officially this week were pounced on by fans, after being found early.
The teases comprise three TikTok-style influencer videos, where items and people are suddenly consumed by a metallic gunge.
In-game, Fortnite has made reference to this stuff washing up on the Island. Meanwhile, more energy is now being drawn from the map's Zero Point macguffin - and soaked up by its mysterious Reality Tree.
It consumes everything. #FortniteParadise— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 9, 2022
Video was spotted on tiktok, thanks @FNinfluencer for the video file pic.twitter.com/VJ7fleL5tI
Another #FortnitePardise teaser spotted on tiktok by @waldoblake08 pic.twitter.com/pQS69eHZhT— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 9, 2022
#FortniteParadise Video Teaser from the Fortnite News Telegram pic.twitter.com/i2IN51qpBl— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 9, 2022
This summer season has been a deliberately chilled affair, following the spring's climactic war between major in-game factions which wrapped up a host of dangling plot threads.
Fans are now looking for Fortnite to kick things up a gear once again - as well as get spooky as the game's annual Fortnitemares Halloween event approaches.
Following the leaks, Epic Games has now gone live with a simple splash page for Paradise showing its logo. We're expecting more on what it all means later this week.
