Sounds like Marvel's Avengers is getting She-Hulk

It sounds a lot like Marvel's Avengers will get She-Hulk as a playable character.

The detail was dropped rather unexpectedly last night, as part of an official Xbox Twitch livestream for the game featuring streamer Frank "Techniq" Ellerbe and Marvel's Avengers lead designer Brian Waggoner.

In an off-the-cuff comment, Ellerbe claimed his acting coach was actually the voice of She-Hulk in the game, to the obvious surprise of Waggoner - who stated that the character had not yet been officially confirmed.

Watch on YouTube Marvel's Avengers' Mighty Thor trailer.

"You wanna funny fact about She-Hulk? I don't know if I can say this... I think it was public knowledge? I'll just say this..." Ellerbe began. "Uhhh, I don't like the face on Brian [laughs]," he noted.

"Maybe I shouldn't say it!" Ellerbe continued anyway. "I think it's public, she announced it. Okay so my acting coach - I act, guys, I'm in the world of acting or, I call it, the world of getting denied auditions - you always land the roles that you don't think you're gonna get and you don't land the roles you actually want!

"My acting coach is actually the voice of She-Hulk, and I won't say her name because I don't know if that was public knowledge yet... I think it is? It was announced?"

"Nope, we've never announced She-Hulk," Waggoner glumly replied.

Whoops! This happened on the official Xbox Twitch channel today. pic.twitter.com/yDPqb0kKW0 — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) July 5, 2022

She-Hulk coming to Marvel's Avengers is not a huge surprise, as fans have found clues to her arrival in the past.

There's also the upcoming Disney+ She-Hulk TV series coming this August, starring Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany.

Marvel's Avengers has tied several of its recent character additions to the launch of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, such as the new addition of Jane Foster's Thor.