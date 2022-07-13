Sony reveals July's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games

Sony has announced new games heading to its PlayStation Plus subscription service on 19th July for Extra and Premium members.

It's headlined by Stray, the brand new Annapurna-published game featuring a cute cat in a dystopian cyberpunk world on both PS4 and PS5.

Then there's Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5, which includes the Yuffie-starring INTERmission episode (PS4 owners can access the original Remake game).

Also added are Marvel's Avengers on PS4 and PS5, five PS4 Assassin's Creed games - including Unity, Black Flag and The Ezio Collection - plus Saints Row 4: Re-Elected and Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4).

Two PSP titles are coming to the Classics catalogue for Premium members only: No Heroes Allowed! and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival.

The complete list is as follows:

Stray (PS4, PS5)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Marvel's Avengers (PS4, PS5)

Assassin's Creed Unity (PS4)

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag (PS4)

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4)

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry (PS4)

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (PS4)

Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4)

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure (PS4)

Jumanji The Video Game (PS4)

Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4)

ReadySet Heroes (PS4)

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

