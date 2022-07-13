Sony reveals July's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games

Sony reveals July's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium gamesStray! Final Fantasy 7 Remake! Assassin's Creed!
Sony has announced new games heading to its PlayStation Plus subscription service on 19th July for Extra and Premium members.
It's headlined by Stray, the brand new Annapurna-published game featuring a cute cat in a dystopian cyberpunk world on both PS4 and PS5.
Then there's Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5, which includes the Yuffie-starring INTERmission episode (PS4 owners can access the original Remake game).
Also added are Marvel's Avengers on PS4 and PS5, five PS4 Assassin's Creed games - including Unity, Black Flag and The Ezio Collection - plus Saints Row 4: Re-Elected and Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4).
Two PSP titles are coming to the Classics catalogue for Premium members only: No Heroes Allowed! and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival.
Your PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue lineup for July includes:— PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) July 13, 2022
🐈 Stray
☄️ Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
🦸 Marvel’s Avengers
arriving for Extra and Premium members alongside many more on 19th July. Full list: https://t.co/kgjJpE0JhX pic.twitter.com/6WTViLnAHO
Check out the PlayStation Blog for more information.
The complete list is as follows:
- Stray (PS4, PS5)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (PS5)
- Marvel's Avengers (PS4, PS5)
- Assassin's Creed Unity (PS4)
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag (PS4)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4)
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry (PS4)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (PS4)
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4)
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)
- Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure (PS4)
- Jumanji The Video Game (PS4)
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4)
- ReadySet Heroes (PS4)
- No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)
Read our PS Plus guide for a full list of available games.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.