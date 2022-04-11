Sony, Lego group invest $1bn each in Fortnite maker Epic Games

Sony has invested $1bn in Fortnite maker Epic Games. This latest investment follows on from the $200m Sony put towards Epic last April.

"As a creative entertainment company, we are thrilled to invest in Epic to deepen our relationship in the metaverse field, a space where creators and users share their time," Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, said today.

"We are also confident that Epic's expertise, including their powerful game engine, combined with Sony's technologies, will accelerate our various efforts such as the development of new digital fan experiences in sports and our virtual production initiatives.”

Sony currently includes a handful of exclusive Fortnite cosmetics as part of PlayStation Plus.

In addition to this, KIRKBI, the company behind LEGO, has invested $1bn in Epic as well.

"Epic Games is known for building playful and creative experiences and empowering creators large and small," said Søren Thorup Sørensen, CEO of KIRKBI.

"A proportion of our investments is focused on trends we believe will impact the future world that we and our children will live in. This investment will accelerate our engagement in the world of digital play, and we are pleased to be investing in Epic Games to support their continued growth journey, with a long-term focus toward the future metaverse."

As industry veteran Daniel Ahmed joked: "[Epic] removed building from Fortnite so of course Lego was going to step in."

They removed building from Fortnite so of course Lego was going to step in — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 11, 2022

Just last week, Lego and Epic Games announced their new partnership, which will have a focus on building a safe space for young players.