Sonic Origins game modes detailed in fresh trailer

A new trailer for Sonic Origins has detailed its various game modes, including its museum of extra content.

The anniversary compilation will include a number of modes, including anniversary mode that features enhanced widescreen visuals and infinite lives, and classic mode that retains the original 4:3 presentation and limited lives.

That means Sonic Origins will include the first ever widescreen version of Sonic 3 & Knuckles.

It will also be possible to play all four games - Sonic 1, 2, 3 & Knuckles, and CD - into one long experience in story mode.

This mode includes brand new intro and outro animations to link the games together. Sonic CD will retain its original movies.

Anniversary mode will also include collectible coins that can be spent on immediate restarts, or in the museum.

Speaking of which, the museum will feature sounds, illustrations, and movies to reflect the history of the series. And the "premium collection" will include "never before seen content".

A mission mode will also have collectible coins, mirror mode will flip the levels, and boss rush mode will focus on just those battles.

As previously reported, however, Sonic 3 & Knuckles will not include music from the original game.

Sonic Origins is due out on 23rd June for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.