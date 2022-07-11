Dress as Sonic in new loungewear on sale from Sega Shop

Dress as Sonic in new loungewear on sale from Sega ShopGotta gown fast.
We might be in the middle of a heat wave, but Sega is now selling Sonic loungewear ready for the winter.
The main garment is a Sonic hooded robe priced at £54.99 - a full length blue dressing gown with spikes on the back of the hood.
Then, to complete the look, Sonic boot slippers are available for £19.99 to keep your feet warm.
It means that for £75, you can finally dress up as Sonic for that ten second waddle from the bed to the toilet each morning. When you gotta go, you gotta go fast.
Alternatively, for £16.99 you can get some rubber soled mule slippers.
All items are currently available to pre-order from the Sega Shop, with shipping expected in October 2022.
If you're looking to re-live your youth - or experience the early days of Sonic for the first time - you can now play through Sonic Origins, a collection of the Mega Drive classics.
Sonic Frontiers, a brand new open zone adventure, is then due later this year across multiple platforms.
