Sonic Origins cheat codes for level select, debug mode and Super Sonic

Sonic Origins cheats allow you to skip ahead with level select and edit levels with debug mode.

Three of the games in the Sonic Origins compliation - Sonic 1, Sonic 2 and Sonic 3 and Knuckles - have the same cheats available, but different inputs required for them to work.

Most are based on the Mega Drive (or Genesis) originals, and work in a similar way, while others offer new features - such as the ability to toggle new abilities and rules into the original Sonic.

This page explains how to enter Sonic Origins cheat codes for each individual game.

How do Sonic Origins cheat codes work?

All Sonic Origins cheats work broadly the same as the original games. First, you must enter the 'Level Select' menu screen, which requires you inputting a code on the title screen (where you'll see the game's logo, before you start the first level).

From there, to activate further codes, you must play sound effects from the Sound Test option in a specific order. If successful, you'll hear a sound effect, and can then use that cheat on a level of your choosing.

All codes are below, divided into individual games in the collection. As well as this, there are some additional points to consider:

Cheats work either in the Classic or Anniversary modes of each game.

Multiple cheats work at once - so if you want to have both Super Sonic and Debug Mode active, you can!

Once you have activated Debug Mode, press the Circle button on PlayStation / B on Xbox / A on Switch to see Sonic change into an object. In this mode, you can rotate through the items and place them anywhere you like, and float through objects - meaning as well as creating your own platforms (or challenges), you can simply move to inaccessible locations or even the end of the stage if you prefer.

Watch on YouTube Showing Sonic 1's Debug Mode in action.

You can use cheats and Trophies / Achievements will still work. This is particularly useful if you want to get through the game faster, or skip to the last level and become 'invincible' with the Debug Mode during the final boss so you can unlock each 'complete the game' Trophy.

On a side note - if you are after Trophies and are playing on PS5, it's worth playing on PS4 version first through backwards compatibility, getting the Platinum (which, even without using cheats, should be fairly straightforward) then transferring your save to the PS5 version for a second free Platinum:

To test this - I started Sonic Origins on PS4, and when booting the PS5 version, there is a prompt to transfer save data. Assuming Trophies pop again, if you have a PS5 and want a double Platinum, play the PS4 version first! pic.twitter.com/tK7YntVND1 — Matthew Reynolds (@Crazyreyn) June 23, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

With that out of the way, more on how to input cheats for each individual game...

Sonic 1 cheat codes for Level Select, Debug Mode and all Chaos Emeralds

What follows is all confirmed Sonic 1 cheat codes which will work with the Sonic Origins version of the game.

Other earlier releases, and the Mega Drive / Genesis versions, may differ:

Sonic 1 Level Select code: On the title screen, press Up, Down, Left, Right to hear a sound effect, then press any button. As well as Level Select and Sound Test, there are many other options to toggle here - including adding Sonic 2's spin dash, introducing items from later Sonic games, and more.

Sonic 1 all Chaos Emeralds code : Once you have activated Level Select and have access to the Sound Test, play the following in sequence: 04, 01, 02, 06. If successful, you'll hear an 'emerald collected' sound effect.

: Once you have activated Level Select and have access to the Sound Test, play the following in sequence: 04, 01, 02, 06. If successful, you'll hear an 'emerald collected' sound effect. Sonic 1 Debug Mode code: Once you have activated Level Select and have access to the Sound Test, play the following in sequence: 01, 09, 09, 01, 00, 06, 02, 03. If successful, you'll hear a 'ring collected' sound effect. Now select any stage.

Sonic 2 cheat codes for Level Select, Super Sonic and Debug Mode

What follows is all confirmed Sonic 2 cheat codes which will work with the Sonic Origins version of the game.

Other earlier releases, and the Mega Drive / Genesis versions, may differ:

Sonic 2 Level Select code: On the title screen, press Up x3, Down x3, Left, Right, Left, Right to hear a sound effect, then press any button. (Note: though Hidden Palace Zone is listed, it is inaccessible unless you access it via concentional means first. The previous link explains how to do this, if you fancy discovering a cut stage from the original game!)

Sonic 2 Super Sonic code: Once you have activated Level Select and have access to the Sound Test, play the following in sequence: 04, 01, 02, 06. If successful, you'll hear an 'emerald collected' sound effect. During the game, collect 50 rings then press Triangle on PlayStation / Y on Xbox / X on Switch in mid-air to activate.

Sonic 2 Debug Mode code: Once you have activated Level Select and have access to the Sound Test, play the following in sequence: 01, 09, 09, 02, 01, 01, 02, 04. If successful, you'll hear a 'ring collected' sound effect. Now select any stage.

Sonic 3 & Knuckles cheat codes for Level Select, Super Sonic and Debug Mode

What follows is all confirmed Sonic 3 cheat codes which will work with the Sonic Origins version of the game.

Other earlier releases, and the Mega Drive / Genesis versions, may differ:

Sonic 3 Level Select code: On the title screen, press Up x2, Down x2 then Up x4. Now, on the menu screen, press down twice until the Sound Test menu appears. Within here you'll find the Level Select screen.

Sonic 3 Super Sonic code : Once you have activated Level Select and have access to the Sound Test, play the following in sequence: 04, 01, 02, 06. If successful, you'll hear an 'emerald collected' sound effect. During the game, collect 50 rings then press the jump button while in mid-air to activate.

: Once you have activated Level Select and have access to the Sound Test, play the following in sequence: 04, 01, 02, 06. If successful, you'll hear an 'emerald collected' sound effect. During the game, collect 50 rings then press the jump button while in mid-air to activate. Sonic 3 Hyper Sonic code: Once you have activated Level Select and have access to the Sound Test, play the following in sequence: 04, 01, 02, 06, 04, 01, 02, 06. This is the Super Sonic code twice - so you'll hear two sound effects, one halfway through and another at the end. During the game, collect 50 rings then press the jump button while in mid-air to activate.

Sonic 3 Debug Mode code: Once you have activated Level Select and have access to the Sound Test, play the following in sequence: 01, 09, 09, 04, 01, 00, 01, 08. If successful, you'll hear a 'ring collected' sound effect. Now select any stage.

Are there any Sonic CD cheat codes in Sonic Origins?

At the time of writing, no Sonic CD cheat codes have been discovered in Sonic Origins.

Despite there being the usual selection of cheats in the original - such as Level Select and a Debug Mode - there is no such option seemingly available in this version.

However, the fact the other three games do have working suggests there is a chance one will be discovered at some point - and if so, we'll update this page when that's the case.

Until then, you'll have to play Sonic CD the normal way!