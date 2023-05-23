Skorupi 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Skorupi in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Scorpion Pokémon, which actually makes sense – this Spotlight Hour is the perfect opportunity to catch a perfect Skorupi in Pokémon Go.

Skorupi’s evolution, Drapion, is a decent enough Pokémon in Pokémon Go and an interesting choice in Go Battle League, but it’s by no means a top-tier Pokémon in either Raids of PVP.

If you’re not a fan of scorpions, the other draw for this week’s Spotlight Hour is the special bonus that runs alongside the event – the double evolution XP bonus.

Skorupi 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Skorupi with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Skorupi based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Skorupi:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 865 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 937 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Drapion good in PVP?

Drapion is a bit of a left-field choice in Pokémon Go’s Go Battle League.

Running Poison Sting, Crunch and Aqua Tail, Drapion is the top-rated Poison-type Pokémon in Great League. It has a spammy, flexible moveset, thanks in no small part to how fast-charging Poison Sting is. It also applies decent shield pressure with Aqua Tail, and has the occasional enemy defence debuff with Crunch. All in all, it’s a decent moveset.

Onto league-based match-ups, Great League offers the chance to beat Trevenant, Froslass, Lanturn, Sableye and Noctowl. Losses, meanwhile, will come from Swampert, Azumarill, Galarian Stunfisk, Medicham and Alolan Ninetails.

Ultra League is a completely different story. While it runs the same moves, the competition has shifted massively, and it’s no longer top-five for Poison-typing. It’s still decent; there are just better options. Match-ups look like this: wins against Jellicent, Cresselia, Trevenant, Giratina and Alolan Muk; losses against Swampert, Walrein, Obstagoon, Charizard and Tapu Fini.

Finally, we have Master League. Don’t do it; your CP caps out at 2773.

Is there a shiny Skorupi in Pokémon Go?

There is shiny Skorupi in Pokémon Go! The shiny was released in March 2020, as part of Team Go Rocket Global Takeover event.

When Skorupi evolves into Drapion, it loses its Bug typing and gains Dark typing. (Image via pokemon.com).

However, since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You simply have more chances of finding one because of the number that spawn.

What does shiny Skorupi look like?

Shiny Skorupi and Drapion are striking shinies, but very simple in the grand scheme of things. Both selectively grab the blue slider and turn it right down.

Shiny Skorupi takes its purples and swaps them for reds. The eyes and claws stay the same colour — blue and white, respectively. Shiny Drapion does the same — the eyes, eyebrows and claws stay the same, but it otherwise swaps its deep purples for a burgundy/magenta shade. Of the two, shiny Skorupi is definitely the better one!

Thanks to Reddit user EgaTehPro for the preview!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect shiny Skorupi in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Skorupi candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and register its evolution, Drapion, in your Pokédex.

Thanks to Skorupi being a Poison/Bug-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Remember – Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week’s Spotlight Hour is all about Houndour, and the double catch Stardust bonus that runs alongside it.

Good luck finding a perfect Skorupi!