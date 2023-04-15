Shiny Togetic evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Togekiss best moveset in Pokémon Go

Togetic is flapping its way into April’s Community Day – a reoccurring Pokémon Go event that increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon, while also boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses!

The Happiness Pokémon’s Community Day event is a bizarre one, given the fact that it is an evolved Pokémon, but don’t worry, its pre-evolution species Togepi will be making an appearance too! And, as with all Pokémon Go Community Days, this one adds a new move to its evolution, Togekiss’s move pool. So, in a way, this is a Community Day for the whole family!

This event is also perfect for catching a Togetic with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it’s a good idea to know Togekiss’s best moveset.

Even if you’re not fussed on this month’s Community Day Pokémon, there are a multiple other bonuses that may get you out and about, including the fan-favourite quarter hatch distance bonus.

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Togetic’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

April’s Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Togetic with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

For Togetic, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1464 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) – 1586 CP

Togetic’s wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

A Pokémon that is perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 – the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have. Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, and getting that CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

If you want to run Togekiss in Go Battle League, you’re looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Togekiss is 0/14/11, reaching CP 1499 at Level 17

A perfect Ultra League Togekiss is 0/15/15, reaching CP 2499 at Level 28

A perfect Master League Togekiss is 15/15/15, reaching CP 3767 at Level 50

This Community Day adds the move Aura Sphere to Togekiss’s move pool — a move that is pretty much unanimously agreed to be very, very good. As a Fighting-type move, it also works nicely against three of Togekiss’s five weaknesses – Ice, Rock and Steel. Sadly, it only does high neutral damage against the other two (Electric and Poison); guess you can’t have it all!

Aura Sphere is particularly impressive in PVE (Raids), especially when you consider that when fighting a raid boss that is weak to both Fairy and Fighting, Aura Sphere actually does more damage than Dazzling Gleam with STAB. If you haven’t twigged yet, you probably want to get a strong Togekiss with Aura Sphere for raids... PVP though? That’s a different kettle of Qwilfish.

Togetic evolution chart: What does Togetic evolve into?

Because of the way you get Togepi and Togetic in Pokémon Go (by hatching Eggs and catching it in the wild, respectively), the Community Day actually centres around the middle evolution, rather than the lowest-possible evolution. But it’s far less confusing to start at the beginning, so let’s talk about Togepi!

Everything in the Togetic line is a Fairy type, with Togetic and Togekiss gaining Flying type. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Fans of the anime will remember when Eggs made their debut in the franchise, with Misty carrying and incubating a strange Egg with blue and red shapes all over it. Well, Togepi hatched from that egg, and like a duckling imprinting on its mother duck, this cute little Spike Ball imprinted itself on our hearts. Yes, Spike Ball is its official category, well caught. Wait, don’t catch a spike ball. Let’s just move on...

Weirdly, although these shapes are part of the shell, they are conserved as the Pokémon evolves and loses the shell, with the geometric patterns actually being part of the torso. Wait, does that mean the shell was see-through?? Again, let’s just move on.

We had to wait several generations to see Togetic’s final evolution, Togekiss, partly because the Shiny Stone hadn’t been added to the game code yet. The game, of course, manages to explain this away with a rather thoughtful Official Pokédex entry. You can read all three entries below:

Togepi – The shell seems to be filled with joy. It is said that it will share good luck when treated kindly.

– The shell seems to be filled with joy. It is said that it will share good luck when treated kindly. Togetic – They say that it will appear before kind-hearted, caring people and shower them with happiness.

– They say that it will appear before kind-hearted, caring people and shower them with happiness. Togekiss – These Pokémon are never seen anywhere near conflict or turmoil. In recent times, they’ve hardly been seen at all.

Braviary-eyed readers will have also twigged that Shiny Stones are not in the game code for Pokémon Go. Instead, you have to use a Sinnoh Stone and 100 Togepi Candy!

April’s Community Day event runs between 2pm and 5pm (local time), so you’ll have three hours to gather as much Togetic Candy as possible.

If you’re hurting for Candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of Candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a Flying or Fairy-type Pokémon Mega Evolved – Mega Charizard Y, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gardevoir or Mega Altaria, will do just fine.

Togekiss moves and best moveset recommendation

No matter your league, we have a standout best moveset for your Togekiss. But first, let’s look at the full move pool:

Charm (Fairy)

Air Slash (Flying)

Hidden Power (There’s one for every type)

Ancient Power (Rock)

Aerial Ace (Flying)

Flamethrower (Fire)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Aura Sphere (Fighting)

So, it looks like we’re running Charm (Fast), Aura Sphere (Charged) and Dazzling Gleam (Charged).

Charm and Dazzling Gleam both get STAB, and Aura Sphere is simply so powerful that it doesn’t need it. Even neutral damage with this move will rattle most Pokémon.

The downside to running two nukes is the simple fact that while Charm is also excellent, it is very slow-charging. Sure, you can lay down the Fast move pressure, but don’t expect to get off two Charged attacks in a single match here. This means your shield pressure is basically non-existent.

Still, assuming this moveset, this is what we’re looking at for each of the leagues:

For Great League you can pull in wins against all of the Dark types, Altaria, Swampert and Medicham; but you’ll lose to Trevenant, Luxray, Vigoroth, Jellicent and Pelipper. It’s not a terrible set of match-ups, but there are simply better options.

In Ultra League, things shake out similarly. You can beat Kommo-O, Guzzlord, Scrafty, Primeape and Buzzwole. But you lose to Jellicent, Runerigus, Trevenant and Swampert.

Master League is a little more encouraging, thanks to it being anti-Dragon tech. You beat most of them, obviously, along with Buzzwole. You lose, however, to the likes of Swampert, Giratina, Groudon, Lugia and Zacian.

All in all, it’s fair to say this is a Raid attacker more than it is a PVP all-star.

What do shiny Togetic and Togekiss look like?

The opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event’s highlighted Pokémon, along with the fact that Community Days often release a new shiny into the wild. In this case, we have an old shiny making a comeback, having made its debut in March 2018’s Eggstravaganza event.

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity, like a beating a Raid boss, hatching an Egg or completing research task. From there, it’s easy to see if you’ve encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon’s name.

While this Community Day isn’t shiny Togetic’s debut in Pokémon Go, it is the best chance to get hold of one to date, so you’ll want to make sure you catch a good shiny Togetic to evolve!

You can take a look at shiny Togetic and Togekiss below:

Thanks to YouTube user RaZzi for the preview!

As you can see, subtle doesn’t quite cut it. Togepi gets a little pinker while flipping where its reds and blues are! Togetic, meanwhile goes from milk-white to cream, while also flipping its reds and blues... If you thought Togekiss was going to flip the script and do something different, we hate to break it to you – it copied Togetic’s homework word-for-word. They’re all pretty naff shinies, but if you don’t have them, it’s always fun to add a new shiny to the Pokédex!

If you want to evolve shiny Togetic, we recommend waiting until after the event, where you will have until five hours (until 10pm local time) to evolve it into a shiny Togekiss and gain the exclusive move Aura Sphere. This way you’ll have ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Togetic, along with enough Candy to evolve at least one of them, without having to worry about sorting through your collection at the same time. Remember, it’s a good idea to check your shiny Togetic’s stats, because it might have perfect IVs – making it even better for battle!

Other Togetic Community Day bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string of bonuses, and Togetic Community Day is no different.

Some of these bonuses are always the same – like increased spawns and increased shiny rates. However, there is a rotating set of other bonuses that come with Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP.

A full list of Togetic Community Day bonuses can be found below:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the event period.

Special 2km Egg pool – Note: all Eggs collected during the Community Day period will have the same boosted shiny rate for Togepi, no matter when you hatch them, so don’t worry if you can’t walk them all before the end of the day! Note also that that these eggs will likely have other Pokémon in them too, and they do not benefit from this increased shiny rate.

– Note: all Eggs collected during the Community Day period will have the same boosted shiny rate for Togepi, no matter when you hatch them, so don’t worry if you can’t walk them all before the end of the day! Note also that that these eggs will likely have other Pokémon in them too, and they do not benefit from this increased shiny rate. Double catch Candy

Double chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever ‘double excellent chance’ works out to be!

from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever ‘double excellent chance’ works out to be! 3-hour Incense duration

3-hour Lure duration

Photobombs – Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Togetic (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event.

– Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Togetic (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event. Field Research – Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be ‘Catch 3 Togetic’ for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Togetic encounter.

– Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be ‘Catch 3 Togetic’ for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Togetic encounter. Special Research – For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Togetic Special Research story, Spreading Cheer.

– For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Togetic Special Research story, Spreading Cheer. Timed Research – Take part in quests during the day to earn some free Sinnoh Stones to help you evolve your Togetic into Togekiss!

– Take part in quests during the day to earn some free Sinnoh Stones to help you evolve your Togetic into Togekiss! Stickers – Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop.

– Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time).

can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time). Trades made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time).

made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time). Exclusive move – Evolve Togetic during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Togekiss that knows the Charged attack Aura Sphere (until 10pm local time).

– Evolve Togetic during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Togekiss that knows the Charged attack Aura Sphere (until 10pm local time). Togetic raids – After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on four-star Raid Battles. Defeating Togetic will cause Togetic to appear in a 300m radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. Note: Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for these raids, and the Togetic that spawn will have the increased shiny rate that they did during the three-hour Community Day window!

We hope you enjoy Togetic’s Community Day, and good luck finding a perfect shiny!