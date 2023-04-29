Shiny Swinub evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Mamoswine best moveset in Pokémon Go

Swinub is snuffling its way into April’s Community Day Classic – a reoccurring Pokémon Go event that throws back to a past Community Day, increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon, while also boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses!

The Pig Pokémon’s Community Day Classic is one that everyone can get behind, thanks to how good its final evolution, Mamoswine, is. And, as with all Pokémon Go Community Day Classic events, this one let you have a second crack at getting its Legacy Move, Ancient Power

This event is also perfect for catching a Swinub with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it’s a good idea to know Mamoswine’s best moveset.

Even if you’re not fussed on this month’s Community Day Pokémon, there are a multiple other bonuses that may get you out and about, including the fan-favourite triple catch Stardust bonus.

Swinub’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

April’s Community Day Classic is the perfect opportunity to find a Swinub with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

Swinub

For Swinub, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 635 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) – 688 CP

Swinub’s wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

A Pokémon that is perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 – the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have. Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, and getting that CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

If you want to run Mamoswine in Go Battle League, you’re looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Mamoswine is 0/15/7, reaching CP 1500 at Level 17

A perfect Ultra League Mamoswine is 0/15/13, reaching CP 2500 at Level 28

A perfect Master League Mamoswine is 15/15/15, reaching CP 3763 at Level 50

This Community Day Classic lets you learn the move Ancient Power to when you evolve your Piloswine into a Mamoswine. However, this is mostly just a flavour thing, as Piloswine only evolves in the main series games if it knows this move. In Pokémon Go, it’s not very good... Avalanche (which we recommend), costs the same energy but hits twice as hard.

Swinub evolution chart: What does Swinub evolve into?

Swinub evolves into Piloswine, the spiritual sibling to Cousin It and Captain Caveman. This, in turn, evolves into Mamoswine — one of the best Ice-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and a Pokémon you definitely want to get your hands on as a result!

Everything in the Swinub line is an Ice and Ground type. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

While Piloswine isn’t anything to write home about, Mamoswine is a behemoth. Not only does it have excellent stats, but it is one of the best Ice-type Pokémon in the game, and has been since its launch. Its current moveset makes it not only excellent in Raids, but in Master League, too.

We had to wait several generations to see Swinub’s final evolution, Mamoswine, but it was well worth the wait. As always, the game manages to explain this away in the Official Pokédex entry. You can read all three entries below:

Swinub – It rubs its snout on the ground to find and dig up food. It sometimes discovers hot springs.

– It rubs its snout on the ground to find and dig up food. It sometimes discovers hot springs. Piloswine – If it charges at an enemy, the hairs on its back stand up straight. It is very sensitive to sound.

– If it charges at an enemy, the hairs on its back stand up straight. It is very sensitive to sound. Mamoswine – This Pokémon can be spotted in wall paintings from as far back as 10,000 years ago. For a while, it was thought to have gone extinct.

April’s Community Day event runs between 2pm and 5pm (local time), so you’ll have three hours to gather as much Swinub Candy as possible.

If you’re hurting for Candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of Candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have an Ice or Ground-type Pokémon Mega Evolved – Mega Swampert, Mega Steelix, Primal Groudon, Mega Glalie or Mega Abomasnow, for example.

Mamoswine moves and best moveset recommendation

No matter your league, we have a standout best moveset for your Mamoswine. But first, let’s look at the full move pool:

Powder Snow (Ice)

Mud Slap (Ground)

High Horsepower (Ground)

Stone Edge (Rock)

Avalanche (Ice)

Bulldoze (Ground)

Ancient Power (Legacy, Rock)

So, it looks like we’re running Powder Snow (Fast), High Horsepower (Charged) and Avalanche (Charged) in raids. If you want to build your Mamoswine as a Ground-type raid attacker (PVE), Mud Slap hits hard and is recommended, but we want Powder Snow for Go Battle League (PVP) and as an Ice-type Raid attacker.

Either, way, these moves get STAB, which is always great to see. Powder Snow is fantastically fast charging, Avalanche is simply a great move and High Horsepower is a slightly more expensive nuke.

The downside to Mamoswine is simply that it doesn’t flourish until Master League.

Still, assuming this moveset, this is what we’re looking at for each of the leagues:

For Great League you can pull in wins against Noctowl, Bastiodon, Sableye, Altaria and Lanturn. However, you can expect losses against Medicham, Trevenant, Galarian Stunfisk, Registeel and Alolan Ninetails.

In Ultra League, things shake out similarly. You can beat Pidgeot, Alolan Muk, Giratina, Sylveon and Talonflame. However, you can expect losses in the form of Swampert, Walrein, Charizard, Trevenant and Cresselia.

Like many Ice types,Master League is where Mamoswine comes into its own, comfortably sitting at the top of the Dragon-heavy meta. You beat Garchomp. Giratina, Lugia, Dialga and Mewtwo. Losses, however, come from Groudon, Ho-Oh, Zacian, Gyarados and Swampert.

What do shiny Swinub and Mamoswine look like?

The opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event’s highlighted Pokémon, along with the fact that Community Days often release a new shiny into the wild. In this case, we have an old shiny making a comeback, having made its debut in February 2019’s Community Day event.

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity, like a beating a Raid boss, hatching an Egg or completing research task. From there, it’s easy to see if you’ve encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon’s name.

Sadly, as much as we love Mamoswine, we have to admit that this family of shinies is underwhelming... You can catch a glimpse of them below:

Thanks to Reddit user EgaTehPro for the preview!

As you can see, Swinub has had its hair dyed, going for a sickly green colour. Green shinies are rarely the most popular, and even among this part of the spectrum, it’s possibly one of the worst. Piloswine, however, picks up the slack with its beautiful golden locks. This is a shiny that has clearly been hitting the salon!

Lastly we have Mamoswine — an 'old faithful' slight colour mask shiny. In this case, the devs must have just ramped up the greens slightly and called it a day. At best, you could say that it looks like it’s got a coat of moss starting to grow on it, but even then it's a pretty naff shiny. Still, if you don’t have them, it’s always fun to add a new shiny to the Pokédex!

If you want to evolve shiny Swinub, we recommend waiting until after the event, where you will have until five hours (until 10pm local time) to evolve it into a shiny Mamoswine and gain the exclusive move Ancient Power. Normally this is where we’d say this gives you have ample time to catch a couple of shiny Swinub, along with enough Candy to evolve the best ones, without having to worry about sorting through your collection while catching them. However, as mentioned, the move is bad and you probably want to TM it away when you get the chance, so don’t worry too much if you don’t get round to evolving it on Community Day!

Remember, it’s always a good idea to check your shiny Swinub’s stats, because it might have perfect IVs – making it even better for battle!

Other Swinub Community Day bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string of bonuses, and Swinub Community Day is no different.

Some of these bonuses are always the same – like increased spawns and increased shiny rates. However, there is a rotating set of other bonuses that come with Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP.

A full list of Swinub Community Day Classic bonuses can be found below – remember, because this is a 'Classic', the bonuses are less generous than usual:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

Triple catch Stardust.

3-hour Incense duration (excluding Daily Adventure Incense)

3-hour Lure duration (excluding Golden Lures)

Photobombs – Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Swinub (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event.

– Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Swinub (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event. Field Research – Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Swinub' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Swinub encounter.

– Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Swinub' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Swinub encounter. Special Research – For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Swinub Special Research story, Swinub Community Day Classic (yes, that’s the zero-effort name they came up with).

– For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Swinub Special Research story, Swinub Community Day Classic (yes, that’s the zero-effort name they came up with). Timed Research – Take part in quests during the day to earn up to four free Sinnoh Stones to help you evolve your Swinub into Mamoswine!

– Take part in quests during the day to earn up to four free Sinnoh Stones to help you evolve your Swinub into Mamoswine! Exclusive move – Evolve Swinub during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Mamoswine that knows the Charged attack Ancient Power (until 10pm local time).

We hope you enjoy Swinub’s Community Day, and good luck finding a perfect shiny!