Shiny Noibat evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Noivern best moveset in Pokémon Go

Noibat is flapping its way into February’s Community Day – a reoccurring Pokémon Go event that increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon, while also boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses!

The Sound Wave Pokémon’s Community Day event is already a contentious one, coming fairly soon after an event when many players were encouraged to spend money on incubators to hatch the new shiny Noibat and Noivern (Halloween 2022); but it adds a new move to its evolution, Noivern’s move pool. Either way, this is going to be the first opportunity for trainers – particularly those who are free-to-play or don’t like hatching eggs — to go looking for shiny Noibat and shiny Noivern.

This event is also perfect for catching a Noibat with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it’s a good idea to know Noivern’s best moveset.

Even if you’re not fussed on this month’s Community Day Pokémon, there are a multiple other bonuses that may get you out and about, including the fan-favourite triple Stardust bonus.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Noibat’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

February’s Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Noibat with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

For Noibat, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 571 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) – 619 CP

Noibat’s wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

A Pokémon that is perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 – the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have. Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, and getting that CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

If you want to run Noivern in Go Battle League, you’re looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Noivern is 0/15/12, reaching CP 1497 at Level 20.5

A perfect Ultra League Noivern is 0/15/14, reaching CP 2496 at Level 38

A perfect Master League Noivern is 15/15/15, reaching CP 3125 at Level 50

Spin Pokéstops during Community Day to unlock these cute event-exclusive stickers. (Image credit: pokemongolive.com)

This Community Day adds the move Boomburst to Noivern’s move pool, which is fairly powerful attack at 140 power in trainer battles. The issues, however, are twofold: it's almost certainly going to be an expensive move in terms of energy, and even if it was cheap, Noivern is awful in Go Battle League.

Still, if you’re big on PVP, and hunting for Great League and Ultra League Pokémon, you’ll want to look out for the following Noibat CP levels:

Level 20.5 (evolves into a perfect Great League Noivern) – 1497 CP

Level 38 (evolves into a perfect Ultra League Noivern) – 2496 CP

Noibat evolution chart: What does Noibat evolve into?

Noibat’s evolutions all follow the usual theme of becoming a bigger version of the one before. The Sound Wave Pokémon Noibat evolves into the Sound Wave Pokémon Noivern — the designer of which being someone who clearly spent too much time playing Monster Hunter. You can read Noibat and Noivern’s official Pokédex entries below:

Noibat – This Pokémon emits ultrasonic waves from its large ears to search for fruit to eat. It mistakes Applin for its food.

– This Pokémon emits ultrasonic waves from its large ears to search for fruit to eat. It mistakes Applin for its food. Noivern – Ultrasonic waves emitted by a Noivern can pulverize a large boulder. This Pokémon has a cruel disposition.

Unfortunately, in Pokémon Go evolving Noibat int Noivern requires a whopping 400 Noibat candy, so if you don’t have one in your Pokédex, make sure you make the most of this event!

Everything in the Noibat line is a Flying/Dragon type. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

February’s Community Day event runs between 2pm and 5pm (local time), so you’ll have three hours to gather as much Noibat Candy as possible.

If you’re hurting for Candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of Candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a Flying or Dragon-type Pokémon Mega Evolved – Charizard X, Latios, Latias or Pidgeot, for example – to get one extra Candy per catch without any extra work.

Noivern moves and best moveset recommendation

Noivern

No matter your league, we have a standout best moveset for your Noivern. But first, let’s look at the full move pool:

Air Slash (Flying)

Bite (Dark)

Boomburst (Flying)

Draco Meteor (Dragon)

Hurricane (Flying)

Psychic (Psychic)

Heat Wave (Flying)

So, it looks like we’re running Bite (Fast), Draco Meteor (Charged) and Boomburst (Charged) – assuming that Boomburst comes in at under 65 energy, making it a stronger alternative to Hurricane.

The two Charged moves get STAB, but the Fast move Bite is simply a better as it deals a lot more damage over the course of a match.

This all comes with the heavy caveat that Noivern is simply bad in Go Battle League. Its stats are perfectly fine, but a lot lower than pretty much anything you could compare it to — especially the dragons. Boomburst would have to be game-breakingly good to change that evaluation.

Still, assuming this moveset, this is what we’re looking at for each of the leagues:

For Great League you can pull in wins against Victreebel, Primeape, Diggersby, Araquanid and Venusaur, which is nothing to write home about. Meanwhile, you lose to pretty much all of the meta choices: Noctowl, Medicham, Lanturn, Swampert, Trevenant... the list goes on.

As to Ultra League, things are similarly bleak. You can beat Buzzwole, Virizion, Scrafty, Escavalier and Cobalion, but you’re not siding this in to take any of those down — not when you cave almost instantly to Talonflame and Cresselia, along with Trevenant, Swampert and Obstagoon.

And finally, Master League – where dragons roost – is just a nightmare. You beat Grass types, along with the odd Groudon, Buzzwole and Sirfetch’d, but lose to dragons, fairies, anything that muster a cool breeze and, of course, Swampert.

Don’t run Noivern, it’s pretty awful.

The Season of Mythical Wishes has seen Kecleon finally being released in Pokémon Go! The Crackling Voltage event is currently running and it has brought as a new Team Go Rocket quest - Shadowy Skirmishes! The team lineups for Giovanni and the Team Go Rocket Leaders has also changed. Don't forget to partake in the new Go Battle League season. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

What do shiny Noibat and Noivern look like?

The opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event’s highlighted Pokémon, along with the fact that Community Days often release a new shiny into the wild. In this case, not only do we have a brand new evolution, but we have its shiny version released at the same time.

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity, like a raid or research task. From there, it’s easy to see if you’ve encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon’s name.

While this Community Day isn’t shiny Noibat’s debut in Pokémon Go, it is the best chance to get hold of one to date, so you’ll want to make sure you catch a good shiny Noibat to evolve!

Below you can take a look at shiny Noibat and Noivern (alongside Galarian Yamask and Runerigus, who were released concurrently):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thanks to Reddit user HappyNesTN for the preview!

As you can see, Noibat swaps its regal purple for a minty green colour. Noivern opts for a lighter green body and swaps its turquoise ears for a deep red. We’re not huge fans of these shinies, but they’re so incredibly rare that we’re still excited to add them to the Pokédex!

If you want to evolve shiny Noibat, we recommend waiting until after the event, where you will have until five hours (until 10pm local time) to evolve it into a shiny Noivern and gain the exclusive move Boomburst. This way you’ll have ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Noibats, along with enough Candy to evolve at least one of them, without having to worry about sorting through your collection at the same time. Remember, it’s a good idea to check your shiny Noibat’s stats, because it might have perfect IVs – making it even better for battle!

Other Noibat Community Day bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string of bonuses, and Noibat Community Day is no different.

Some of these bonuses are always the same – like increased spawns and increased shiny rates. However, there is a rotating set of other bonuses that come with Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP.

A full list of Noibat Community Day bonuses can be found below:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

Triple catch Stardust

3-hour Incense duration

3-hour Lure duration

Double chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be!

from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be! Photobombs – Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Noibat (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event.

– Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Noibat (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event. Field Research – Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Noibat' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Noibat encounter.

– Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Noibat' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Noibat encounter. Special Research – For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Noibat Special Research story, Abundant Noise.

– For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Noibat Special Research story, Abundant Noise. Stickers – Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop.

– Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time).

can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time). Trades made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time).

made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time). Exclusive move – Evolve Noibat during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Noivern that knows the Charged attack Boomburst (until 10pm local time).

– Evolve Noibat during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Noivern that knows the Charged attack Boomburst (until 10pm local time). Noibat raids – After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on four-star Raid Battles. Defeating Noibat will cause Noibat to appear in a 300m radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. Note: Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for these raids, and the Noibat that spawn will have the increased shiny rate that they did during the three-hour Community Day window!

We hope you enjoy Noibat’s Community Day, and good luck finding a perfect shiny!