Shiny Axew, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Hazorus best moveset in Pokémon Go

Axew has finally found its way into the spotlight! The Tusk Pokémon is getting the celebrity treatment as the Pokémon du jour for June’s Community Day – a reoccurring Pokémon Go event that increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon, while also boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses!

This pseudo-legendary Pokémon has long been available in eggs, with its shiny being released a year ago in June 2022’s Go Fest celebration, but that does not make this month’s spotlight hour any less exciting. This is still a very rare Pokémon and if you’re a fan of Dragon-type Pokémon (and let’s be honest, most trainers are), this is a Pokémon Go Community Day worth showing up for.

Since Axew will be spawning en masse throughout the event, this is the best chance we’ve had for catching an Axew with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it’s a good idea to know Haxorus’s best moveset.

Even if you’re not fussed on this month’s Community Day Pokémon, there are a multiple other bonuses that may get you out and about, including the fan-favourite triple catch XP bonus.

Axew’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

June’s Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Axew with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

For Axew, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1173 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) – 1271 CP

Axew’s wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

Perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 – the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have. Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, and getting that CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

If you want to run Haxorus in those two leagues, you’re looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Haxorus is 0/14/13, reaching 1499 CP at Level 15.5

A perfect Ultra League Haxorus is 1/15/15, reaching 2495 CP at Level 25.5.

Community Day always comes with a selection of cute stickers featuring the day’s special Pokémon. (Image via pokemongolive.com)

Although Haxorus is decent in any league you throw it at, it performs best in Master League. And with the addition of Breaking Swipe, Haxorus’s Community Day move, it’s likely to get a boost in any league you throw it at.

If you’re big on PVP, this is definitely a Community Day to show up for. This means, if you’re hunting for Great League and Ultra League Pokémon, you will want to look for the following Axew CP levels:

Level 15.5 (perfect Great League Haxorus) – 1499 CP

Level 25.5 (perfect Ultra League Haxorus) – 2495 CP

Axew evolution chart: What does Axew evolve into?

Axew has two evolutions – Fraxure and Haxorus. Each Pokémon follows the theme of growing ever-larger tusks, with Fraxure’s growing laterally and Haxorus’s extending past the back of its head.

These tusks are important to the Axew family. How they use them, and when, can be found in each Pokémon’s official Pokédex entry:

Axew: This Pokémon lives in nests that are made in the ground. People in ancient times used its tusks as cooking knives.

Fraxure: Because its tusks don’t grow back once they break, this Pokémon apparently won’t use them unless truly necessary.

Haxorus: This Pokémon nests in caves and abandoned mines. It is docile, but it will become incredibly angry if its tusks are touched, so beware.

All of the Pokémon in the Axew evolution line are Dragon-types. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

June’s Community Day event runs between 2pm and 5pm (local time), so you’ll have three hours to gather as much Axew Candy as possible, to ensure you get both evolutions.

If you’re hurting for candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a Dragon-type Pokémon mega evolved – Mega Charizard X, Mega Sceptile or Mega Latios/Latias will do the trick.

Haxorus moves and best moveset recommendation

The question we all have now is what is Haxorus’s best moveset?

Haxorus’s best moveset varies by league. In Great League, you want is Counter (Fast), Surf (Charged) and Breaking Swipe (Charged). However, in Ultra League and Master League, we want to swap Surf for Night Slash to respond to the different threats in each league.

These movesets give you a spammy, dynamic attacker that applies both Fast move and shield pressure, which is always good in Go Battle League. Just be aware that with Haxorus’s stats, which leans heavily into attack, it can be a bit of a glass cannon.

If you want to see the full move set, here it is:

Counter (Fighting)

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Breaking Swipe (Legacy Dragon)

Night Slash (Dark)

Surf (Water)

Dragon Claw (Dragon)

Earthquake (Ground)

Still, assuming you use our recommended movesets, this is what we’re looking at for each of the leagues:

For Great League you can pull in wins against Lanturn, Galarian Stunfisk, Walrein, and Shadow and regular Swampert. Meanwhile, you lose to Alolan Ninetails, Medicham, Trevenant, Sableye and Noctowl.

you can pull in wins against Lanturn, Galarian Stunfisk, Walrein, and Shadow and regular Swampert. Meanwhile, you lose to Alolan Ninetails, Medicham, Trevenant, Sableye and Noctowl. As to Ultra League , swapping Surf for Night Slash lets you beat Obstagoon, Cobalion, Galarian Stunfisk, Registeel and Swampert. Losses come from Cresselia, Tapu Fini, Walrein, Charizard and Giratina.

, swapping Surf for Night Slash lets you beat Obstagoon, Cobalion, Galarian Stunfisk, Registeel and Swampert. Losses come from Cresselia, Tapu Fini, Walrein, Charizard and Giratina. And finally, Master League – where dragons roost. You beat Excadrill, Mamoswine, Swampert, Groudon and Giratina. However, you can expect losses from Gyarados, Mewtwo, Garchomp, Dialga and Metagross.

All in all, this is a decent list of match-ups. Breaking Swipe is a great move to run, so make sure you grab a Haxorus with this move if you want to run it in Go Battle League!

What do shiny Axew, Fraxure and Haxorus look like?

The opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event’s highlighted Pokémon combined with how catching Pokémon of the same type naturally increases said rate making it easier to encounter shinies.

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity like a raid. From there, it’s easy to see if you’ve encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles that appear when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon’s name.

While these shinies have been available for a while, their relative rarity makes them highly sought after. Plus, shiny dragons are always exciting.

Below you can take a look at shiny Axew, Fraxure and Haxorus. Since it was released as part of Go Fest, you can catch a glimpse of the shiny friends it made on that heady day when these shiny Pokémon debuted in June 2022.

As you can see, these shinies all take on a darker hue, with Axew being a more ashen shade of green, Fraxure gaining black legs and Haxorus going full black and red. That is a menacing shiny and we’re here for it. Casting our minds back to Go Fest 2022 and the number of raids we did looking for this shiny, we’re extremely excited to get a chance to hunt it out again!

If you want to evolve shiny Axew, we recommend waiting until after the event, where you will have until five hours (until 7pm local time) to evolve and gain the exclusive move. This way you’ll have ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Axew, along with enough candy to evolve them, without having to worry about sorting through your collection at the same time. Remember, it’s a good idea to check your shiny Axew’s stats, because it might have perfect IVs - making it even better for battle!

Evolving a shiny Axew will add a shiny Fraxure and, if you complete the evolution line, shiny Haxorus to your collection. If you do fully evolve a shiny Axew during the event hours, the resulting shiny Haxorus will know Breaking Swipe – the Dragon-type exclusive Charged attack for this Community Day.

Other Axew Community Day bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string of bonuses, and Axew Community Day is no different.

Some of these bonuses are always the same – like increased spawns and increased shiny rates. However, there is a rotating set of other bonuses that come with Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP.

A full list of Axew Community Day bonuses can be found below:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

Triple catch XP

3-hour Incense duration (not including Adventure Incense)

(not including Adventure Incense) 3-hour Lure duration (not including Golden Lures)

(not including Golden Lures) Double chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be!

from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be! Photobombs – Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Axew (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event.

– Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Axew (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event. Field Research – Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Axew' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Axew encounter.

– Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Axew' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Axew encounter. Special Research – For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Axew Special Research story, Keeping Sharp.

– For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Axew Special Research story, Keeping Sharp. Stickers – Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop.

– Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day (until 10pm local time; this includes the extra you get from the Hidden Gems season bonus).

can be made for a maximum of three for the day (until 10pm local time; this includes the extra you get from the Hidden Gems season bonus). Trades made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time).

(until 10pm local time). Exclusive move – Evolve Axew during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Haxorus that knows the Charged attack Breaking Swipe (until 10pm local time).

– Evolve Axew during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Haxorus that knows the Charged attack Breaking Swipe (until 10pm local time). Fraxure raids – After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on four-star Raid Battles. Defeating Fraxure will cause Axew to appear in a 300m radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. Note: Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for these raids, and the Axew that spawn will have the increased shiny rate that they did during the three-hour Community Day window!

Hope you enjoy Axew’s Community Day, and good luck finding a perfect shiny!