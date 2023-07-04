Rufflet 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Rufflet in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Eaglet Pokémon, which is a remarkably cute way of saying that this week’s event is the perfect time to catch a perfect Rufflet in Pokémon Go.

Braviary, Rufflet’s evolution, is a poor choice in Pokémon Go, both as a Raid attacker and in Go Battle League.

But more importantly, the double catch Stardust bonus running alongside this Spotlight Hour is a great choice if you’re looking for a way to spend a Tuesday afternoon.

Rufflet 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Rufflet with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Rufflet based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Rufflet:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1278 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 1384 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Braviary good in PVP?

In short, no — it’s like Pidgeot (which is excellent), but worse in pretty much every way... If you need a Normal/Flying type, Pidgeot is far and away the way to go.

If you want to try Braviary in PVP, you’ll want to run Air Slash, Brave Bird and Close Combat. That’s pretty awful — Air Slash is nothing to write home about, but both Charged attacks are self debuff attacks, with Brave Bird dropping your defence by 3, and Close Combat by 2. Braviary is not built for PVP.

This brings us to the matchups. In Great League, you can beat Trevenant, Victreebel, Diggersby, Lickitung and Sandslash. You lose to the entire meta outside of Trevenant.

Ultra League is much the same: you beat Buzzwole, Trevenant, Snorlax, Virizion and Obstagoon. Losses come from Walrein, Charizard, Cresselia, Swampert and Giratina.

Master League has one interesting match-up in that Braviary marginally beats Giratina. Wins against Heracross, Bewear, Buzzwole and Snorlax are less exciting, and losses against, well, everything else, should be expected.

Is there a shiny Rufflet in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Rufflet in Pokémon Go! Shiny Rufflet and Braviary were added in December 2020, alongside shiny Celebi, as part of the Secrets of the Jungle Event. That’s a tough shiny to go up against!

However, since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You simply have more chances of finding one because of the number that spawn.

Everything in Rufflet’s evolution line is a Normal/Flying-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Rufflet look like?

As you can see below, shiny Rufflet swaps its blues for browns, and then slides the yellow saturation up ever so slightly. It’s not the most inspired shiny, unfortunately...

Shiny Braviary, however, it a little more striking. The blues of its torso and underside of its wings are replaced with brown again, but this time the reds are replaced with a lovely shade of blue!

Thanks to Reddit user PokeJiggly for the preview showing shiny Rufflet’s evolution.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Rufflet in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Stardust twice as fast as usual, with each Rufflet caught giving 200 Stardust instead of the base 100. If the in-game weather is partly cloudy or windy , this adds an additional 50 Stardust (twice the usual 25), and this is stacks with a Star Piece to give a 1.5x multiplier to all Stardust gained. This means that each weather-boosted Rufflet caught while using a Star Piece will be worth 375 Stardust!

Thanks to Rufflet being a Normal/Flying-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week’s Spotlight Hour events features the Ball Whale Pokémon, Wailmer!

Good luck finding a perfect Rufflet!