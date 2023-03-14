Rowlet 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Rowlet in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour centres on the Grass Quill Pokémon, which *checks notes*. Wait, Rowlet doesn’t have a quill. And it doesn’t have any grass on it. Whatever, it’s Rowlet Spotlight Hour, as you may have guessed, which means it’s the perfect time to catch a perfect Rowlet in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately, Rowlet and its evolution, Decidueye, are pretty awful in Pokémon Go, which is a shame given that it’s a Starter Pokémon and so dang cute with it's little bow tie made of leaves. We’d almost feel bad if it wasn’t quite as bad as it is. While there is a Hisuian form of Decidueye, it’s not available in Pokémon Go just yet, but we’re hoping it does our little birb justice and makes it even corner-case useful in the wotld of Pokémon Go.

If you don’t want to roll with Rowlet, the other draw for this week’s Spotlight Hour is the special bonus that runs alongside the event – the double evolution XP bonus.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Rowlet 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Rowlet with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Rowlet based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Rowlet:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 907 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 982 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Decidueye good in PVP?

Nope. No, it is not. It’s pretty awful across the board — the Grass/Ghost combo is pretty much exclusively dominated by Trevenant and, to a much lesser degree, Gourgeist. However, with the Hisuian Form being a Grass/Fighting type, it lands firmly in the category with Chesnaught and Virizion, both of which have enjoyed a big buff in available attacks to shoot them up the PVP rankings.

But how good a Pokémon that isn’t in the game may or may not be is a problem for another day. Right now, what you need to know is that Decidueye is shocking across the board. It runs Razor Leaf, Brave Bird and Energy Ball, which applies Fast move pressure, but is slow and doesn’t apply shield pressure. Combined with all the bulk of a light breeze, you can see why the emo archer bird just completely and utterly misses the mark.

If you’re adamant about trying Decidueye, you can expect the following wins and losses. In Great League you can expect to beat Swampert, Azumarill, Lanturn and Medicham, but lose to Noctowl, Trevenant (obviously), Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk and Sableye. None of this will surprise anyone.

Ultra League is the same — you just lose quicker against Trevenant, Cresselia, Scrafty, Nidoqueen and Walrein.

Which brings us to Master League – you can still beat Swampert, which comes as no surprise to anyone, along with Ursaluna, Kyogre and Mamoswine, but lose very rapidly against Dialga, Mewtwo, Garchomp, Zacian and Excadrill.

The Season of Rising Heroes is here! It began with the first Gen 9 Pokémon - Gimmighoul and Gholdengo - appearing in Pokémon Go. The Festival of Colors event is currently running - bringing both Bruxish and Mega Medicham with it! As you continue your Pokémon Go adventure, make sure to battle Giovanni, the Team Go Rocket Leaders or in the new Go Battle League season. Don't forget to keep an eye out for Kecleon or, if you purchased it, work on the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Is there a shiny Rowlet in Pokémon Go?

Compounding one of the worst Spotlight Hours of recent memory, there is no shiny Rowlet in Pokémon Go. Perhaps there will be a Community Day releasing the Hisuian form, where we will get two for the price of one, but alas that is pure speculation.

Rowlet and Dartrix are Grass/Flying types, while Decidueye loses Flying for Ghost typing. (Image via pokemon.com).

What does shiny Rowlet look like?

Shiny Rowlet, Dartrix and Decidueye swap out their greens for varying shades of blue and teal, and their browns for shades of blue and black.

These are interesting colour choices, making the trio look a lot more like Water types than Grass types.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thanks to Reddit user Yankeesfan100 for the preview!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect shiny Rowlet in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Rowlet candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and register its evolution, Pidgeot, in your Pokédex.

Thanks to Rowlet being a Grass and Flying-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Remember – Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week’s Spotlight Hour is all about Litten, and the double catch Stardust bonus that runs alongside it.

Good luck finding a perfect Rowlet!