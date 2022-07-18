Resident Evil showrunner wants Lady Dimitrescu in Netflix series

When Resident Evil Village released last year, there was one character that quite clearly (and also quite literally) stood head and shoulders above the rest - the towering and bewitching Lady Dimitrescu. She was on everything from beach towels to buses.

But while she may not have popped up in the series prior to Village, we could yet see her again elsewhere. Andrew Dabb, showrunner for Netflix's divisive new Resident Evil series, is also a fan of Lady D, and has said he'd like to bring her to the TV adaptation in future seasons.

Watch on YouTube Get to know Lady Dimitrescu with Eurogamer's Zoe.

Speaking to Polygon, Dabb revealed: "Over the course of the series, I want to bring everything in... Left to my own devices, I want Lady D, I want the plant monster, I want it all."

But while he may indeed want it all, he also understands that may be a stretch. "Judiciously [and] responsibly over time," he finished.

It has not actually been revealed whether or not we will see any more from Netflix's latest Resident Evil offering. After all, so far reactions to the series have been pretty damning. Would the presence of Lady Dimitrescu give the show the boost it seems to need? Also, could they bring Maggie Robertson back for the role (I am thinking out loud here, but can't picture anyone else being able to fill those sizable shoes)?

Meanwhile, if you are keen to see more of Village's blood thirsty mistress, PureArts is releasing a 1/4 scale statue of Lady Dimitrescu. However, you may need to get saving, as it is priced at a tall £1200. Phew!