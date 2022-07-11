Step on this 1/4 scale statue of Lady Dimitrescu, priced over £1200

Step on this 1/4 scale statue of Lady Dimitrescu, priced over £1200So, we finally meet.
We wanted her to step on us. Now we can step on her.
PureArts is releasing a 1/4 scale statue of Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu, priced at over £1200.
Unfortunately, this exclusive statue has already sold out, but you can still join the waiting list.
The statue is almost three feet tall, includes a removable hat and synthetic hair, and includes two hand poses: her claws and holding a cigarette.
It additionally comes with a lifesize metal replica of her key.
It's not due out until Q3 2023 though, so there's a long wait to get your mommy fix.
Before then, Capcom is releasing DLC for Village that includes playable Lady Dimitrescu in the Mercenaries mode.
It will also have a new story expansion, Shadows of Rose, and a third-person mode for the main game.
