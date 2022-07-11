Step on this 1/4 scale statue of Lady Dimitrescu, priced over £1200

We wanted her to step on us. Now we can step on her.

PureArts is releasing a 1/4 scale statue of Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu, priced at over £1200.

Unfortunately, this exclusive statue has already sold out, but you can still join the waiting list.

PureArts Resident Evil Lady Dimitrescu 1/4 Scale Statue

The statue is almost three feet tall, includes a removable hat and synthetic hair, and includes two hand poses: her claws and holding a cigarette.

It additionally comes with a lifesize metal replica of her key.

It's not due out until Q3 2023 though, so there's a long wait to get your mommy fix.

Before then, Capcom is releasing DLC for Village that includes playable Lady Dimitrescu in the Mercenaries mode.

It will also have a new story expansion, Shadows of Rose, and a third-person mode for the main game.