Rare employees are still unlocking achievements for a GoldenEye 007 Xbox port that doesn't exist yet

It hasn't even been announced yet, let alone released, but Rare employees seem to be unlocking achievement for a Xbox port of GoldenEye 007 that has yet to be announced.

As spotted by our pals over at VGC, Xbox achievement tracker TrueAchievements has been tracking the unlocked - and public - achievements of BIGsheep, an alleged Rare developer who has been working through the game since October 2021.

After a brief hiatus between February and April, the dev has most recently unlocked an achievement called "Merciless", which awards you for killing an unarmed player in multiplayer.

The news comes just months after a newly-leaked set of Xbox achievements popped up online a few weeks back.

The achievement list, which was scooped off Microsoft's servers, includes 55 new awards and 1000 Gamerscore for completing the game's campaign and playing its various multiplayer modes. Achievement artwork even includes screenshots from the classic James Bond shooter.

Adding more fuel to the speculative fire is confirmation that GoldenEye 007 is no longer banned in Germany, which many suspect is because GoldenEye 007 may now end up included in the Switch Online 'Expansion Pack' service.

There's still been no official announcement of this new GoldenEye 007 release and, for now, both Rare and Microsoft are keeping schtum, so all we can do is chalk this up to another industry rumour for now. It is thought, however, that the game's imminent release date may have been pushed back following Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.