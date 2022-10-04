Purrloin 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Purrloin in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is all about the Devious Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a perfect Purrloin in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately Purrloin, and its evolution Liepard, are actively bad in competitive play, and you wouldn't want to use them in raids in Pokémon Go.

Plus, the shiny form isn't out yet, which means that this is either an opportunity to hunt the 4* perfect Pokémon, or lean into the special bonus that runs alongside this wiik's Spotlight Hour – the double evolution XP bonus.

On this page:

Purrloin 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Purrloin with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calcuated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Purrloin based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Purrloin:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 661 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 716 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Liepard good in PVP?

No. No it is not. The only one in which you could really consider running Liepard is Great League, and it's not even a top-50 dark-type Pokémon there. But maybe Liepard is your favourite Pokémon and you really want to try to make it work. In which case, you're looking at the following move set: Snarl, Dark Pulse and Play Rough as a second charged move.

This is an entirely reasonable moveset — it's spammy and applies a lot of shield pressure – and that's even considering that we're opting not to run Charm as the fast move here, instead leaning into STAB damage.

The issue is simply Liepard's stats – not everythng can be an absolute bomb, and this is a prime example. Its defense is too low to be worth using, as it doesn't stick around long enough to make any real impact on the match.

If you are absolutely insistant that you want to run one, a perfect Great League Liepard is an 0/15/14.

A perfect Liepard in hits 1846 CP at Level 40, meaning that it's simply not going to go toe-to-toe with anything that hits 2500 CP in Ultra League, and it certainly won't stand up to anything above 4000 CP in Master League.

There's really no tip-toeing around this admittedly cool cat – it's not good in Go Battle League.

Currently live is the Fashion Week event, and along with it the debut of Mareanie and Toxapex. Recently, we've seen the arrival of Season of Light and special research quest A Cosmic Companion. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. Finally - don't forget about the new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.

Is there a shiny Purrloin in Pokémon Go?

The bad news continues – there is no shiny Purrloin in Pokémon Go. What makes this doubly frustrating is that the shiny is being released next month as part of Safari Zone Singapore on November 18th.

Purrloin evolution line. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Purrloin look like?

As you can see, shiny Purrloin takes on a dark blue hue with purple accents, while the evolved form, Liepard, loses its purple for a more realistic reddish brown.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thanks to Reddit user Starminx for the handy comparison. Hopefully you'll encounter one of these shinies next month!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect Purrloin in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this spotlight hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Purrloin candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and register its evolution, Liepard, in your Pokédex.

Thanks to Purrloin being a dark-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your dark-type catch bonus medal.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time).

If this Spotlight Hour has got you shrugging your shoulders, fear not (or do fear it if you're scared of ghosts), because next week's Spotlight Hour is probably the best one we've ever had in the game: Haunter with double catch Stardust! Make sure to clear out some storage because you're going to really want to go hard on this event.