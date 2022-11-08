PSA for Sonic Frontiers digital deluxe edition: install the DLC before playing

Heads up for anyone who bought the digital deluxe edition of Sonic Frontiers - you should install the DLC before starting a new game.

Sega posted the announcement yesterday, ahead of Sonic Frontiers' release today, to inform players how to access the DLC.

"DLC content will not be valid if installed after the tutorial area," Sega tweeted.

Sega also reminded players to install the most recent patch of the game before installing any DLC.

• If you purchased the Digital Deluxe, please install the DLC before starting a new game

• Ensure you have the most recent patch before installing DLC — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 7, 2022

The odd conditions will only affect the DLC contained within the digital deluxe edition of the game. It does not affect the free Monster Hunter DLC that will be available from 14th.

Speaking of free, unaffected DLC, here's a reminder that you can also get the Sonic Adventure 2 shoes by signing up to the Sonic Frontiers newsletter before 31st January 2023. According to Katie Chrzanowski, social media manager for Sonic on Twitter, the DLC code should arrive within one to two days of signing up.

If you signed up for the Sonic newsletter to receive the SA2 shoes, you should be getting an email with a code for them at about 9am PST tomorrow!



If you signed up for the Sonic newsletter to receive the SA2 shoes, you should be getting an email with a code for them at about 9am PST tomorrow!



You still have until January 31st, 2023 to sign up - after tomorrow you'll probably wait ~24-48 hours to get your code. https://t.co/FSayRkU20Q — Katie - MiniKitty (@KatieChrz) November 8, 2022

We found Sonic Frontiers to be a mixed bag in our review, with satisfying combat and solid fundamentals but not enough polish or commitment to being a fully 3D Sonic game.