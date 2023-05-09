Ponyta 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Ponyta preview in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Fire Horse Pokémon – for once, something pretty easy to guess! This means that this is a great opportunity to look for a perfect Ponyta and shiny Ponyta in Pokémon Go.

The horse too hot to trot has two evolved forms – the original Kantonian Ponyta and its Galarian Cousin, the Unique Horn Pokémon, Galarian Ponyta. This spotlight hour only focuses on the former, but remember that you can use Ponyta candy for both, so if you have a Galarian Ponyta you want to evolve, now is the time to get candy for it!

Unfortunately, both forms are pretty useless in Pokémon Go, but Shiny Ponyta is one of the best shinies among the Kanto 150, so if you’re still missing it, you know what to do!

Even if you’re not keen on Ponyta, you should still try to catch as many Pokémon as possible during this week’s Spotlight Hour because of the double catch candy bonus that runs alongside the event.

Ponyta 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Ponyta with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Ponyta based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Ponyta:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1455 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 1576 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Rapidash good in PVP?

No, it’s pretty naff, thanks primarily to its stats — it’s all attack and low defence. On top of that, it doesn’t have access to top-tier moves like Overheat, so it’s not stand-out in anyway way. As far as mono-Fire-types go, there are much, much better choices out there.

If you absolutely feel the need to run Rapidash in Go Battle League, you’re looking at the moves Incinerate (Fast), Drill Run (Charged) and Flame Charge (Charged). It’s a fairly flexible moveset that helps you build momentum, thanks to the fact that Flame Charge buffs your attack with each one you use, and the Fast move pressure is a bonus, but remember that this glass cannon doesn’t last to the late game, so the benefit of this momentum isn’t always that high.

In Great League this means wins against the Ice and Grass types, but losses against Galarian Stunfisk, Bastiodon, Noctowl, Medicham and – believe it or not – the mono-Steel titan Registeel. That’s not great...

Ultra League is equally shaky. You still beat Alolan Ninetails, but now lose to Walrein and Trevenant, which is pretty major. Other wins include Alolan Muk, Cobalion, Cresselia and Galarian Stunfisk; however, you can add the following to your losses: Giratina, Charizard and Obstagoon.

With a CP cap of 2782, you do not want to run Rapidash in Master League.

Is there a shiny Ponyta in Pokémon Go?

Yes, and it looks excellent! Shiny Ponyta was trotted out in November 2018, as part of the Ingress Prime celebration.

Ponyta’s evolution line. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Ponyta look like?

As you can see below, shiny Ponyta is a pretty cool one, with the body going for a more golden-cream colour, and the fiery mane being blue! We love it when they lean into real-world colour shifts, like Grass types turning autumnal, and we love it when they turn up the heat on Fire types.

Shiny Rapidash is still excellent, but it's a slight shame that the mane is more lilac, rather than the deep blue that Ponyta enjoys. Still, it’s a gorgeous shiny, and we hope you get to add it to your collection if you’re still missing it!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Ponyta in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch candy bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Ponyta caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3.

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Ponyta caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3. This bonus also extends to your research rewards. Remember, you don’t need to catch these Pokémon when you complete the task; if you run away, you can 'bank' up to 200 Pokémon for times like this, or when you want to maximise a Star Piece or Lucky Egg bonus.

If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Ponyta Candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and its Galarian cousin, adding their evolutions to your Pokédex.

Thanks to Ponyta being a Fire-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week’s spotlight hour shows off Bellsprout, and brings back the double transfer Candy bonus. Make sure you start tagging which Pokémon you want to transfer now!

Good luck finding a perfect Ponyta!