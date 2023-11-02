Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk DLC out next month

The second part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC now has a release date: 14th December.

Called The Indigo Disk, it's the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion, with the first part The Teal Mask released in September.

The Indigo Disk will take trainers to the oceanic Blueberry Academy as an exchange student and will feature the new Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, as well as a new Duraladon evolution called Archaludon.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch the New Trailer for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero!Watch on YouTube

Further, trainers will battle the BB League, which has its own Elite Four. Completion of The Teal Mask is a prerequisite for starting The Indigo Disk as the story continues.

Here's everything we know about the complete DLC expansion.

Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk launches on December 14!



Adventures await you at the Blueberry Academy, Trainers! #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/IljDHdTUeq — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 2, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When The Teal Mask was released, it was not particularly well-received due to poor performance.

The original Scarlet and Violet games were criticised for their bugs and frame rate issues for which Nintendo apologised; sadly these familiar issues continued with The Teal Mask.

We'll have to wait until December to see how The Indigo Disk compares.