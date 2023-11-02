If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk DLC out next month

But will it be bug type again?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Part Two
Image credit: Nintendo
The second part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC now has a release date: 14th December.

Called The Indigo Disk, it's the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion, with the first part The Teal Mask released in September.

The Indigo Disk will take trainers to the oceanic Blueberry Academy as an exchange student and will feature the new Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, as well as a new Duraladon evolution called Archaludon.

Further, trainers will battle the BB League, which has its own Elite Four. Completion of The Teal Mask is a prerequisite for starting The Indigo Disk as the story continues.

Here's everything we know about the complete DLC expansion.

When The Teal Mask was released, it was not particularly well-received due to poor performance.

The original Scarlet and Violet games were criticised for their bugs and frame rate issues for which Nintendo apologised; sadly these familiar issues continued with The Teal Mask.

We'll have to wait until December to see how The Indigo Disk compares.

