Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Teal Mask is full of issues, just like the base game

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC is here - and it's full of bugs.

The Pokémon Company released The Teal Mask yesterday, which will be followed by The Indigo Disk. Collectively they're known as The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

However, just as with the base games, players are already discovering a myriad of issues, some of which seem eerily familiar.

Watch the New Trailer for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero!

The pair of games were notoriously buggy at launch, with major frame rate drops - remember the windmills?

Patches were released to address these bugs, including a new patch released this week ahead of this first DLC.

Version 2.0.1 brought a number of small new features, as well as bug fixes - some of these were specified, others come under "select bug fixes" in the patch notes.

Despite this, it seems the DLC is still messy.

"I'm glad the Pokémon DLC kept the classics," wrote Pokémon player Scott Falco on X, formerly Twitter, referencing a familiar bug of a giant character present in the base game.

I'm glad the Pokémon DLC kept the classics pic.twitter.com/mA3fCCAvC6 — ScottFalco (@ScottFalco) September 13, 2023

Another popular player, Lewtwo, shared a video of low frame rates, stating "this frame rate is actually fucking unacceptable".

enjoying the Pokemon DLC but this framerate is actually fucking unacceptable man pic.twitter.com/Rr9YzjeW8I — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) September 13, 2023

French streamer Guill also noted a bug where players can softlock themselves behind an NPC if not careful.

ATTENTION IMPORTANT



Dans le nouveau DLC Pokémon vous pouvez vous SOFTLOCK derrière un PNJ et ne plus pouvoir du tout en sortir (impossible de se tp sur la map, rien du tout, j'ai tout essayé) pic.twitter.com/k3wV419rJO — Guill (@TheGuill84) September 13, 2023

Another Pokémon streamer, Rubycario, noted the game is "still utterly broken" with a clip of the floor disappearing.

Even though there's new Pokemon DLC, the game is still utterly broken. #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/KShfe78paK — Rubycario (@Rubycario) September 13, 2023

Looks like they didn't fix performance in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC...



Frame drops everywhere 🤦🤦🤦 — Pory (@pory_leeks) September 13, 2023

Other players online have been sharing their shiny catches and praising the DLC's story. It's just a shame it's once again marred by technical issues.

If you're looking at playing through both DLCs, here's our guide to everything you need to know.