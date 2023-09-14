If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Teal Mask is full of issues, just like the base game

Tera Type: Bug.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet artwork of The Teal Mask DLC
Image credit: The Pokémon Company
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC is here - and it's full of bugs.

The Pokémon Company released The Teal Mask yesterday, which will be followed by The Indigo Disk. Collectively they're known as The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

However, just as with the base games, players are already discovering a myriad of issues, some of which seem eerily familiar.

Watch the New Trailer for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero!Watch on YouTube

The pair of games were notoriously buggy at launch, with major frame rate drops - remember the windmills?

Patches were released to address these bugs, including a new patch released this week ahead of this first DLC.

Version 2.0.1 brought a number of small new features, as well as bug fixes - some of these were specified, others come under "select bug fixes" in the patch notes.

Despite this, it seems the DLC is still messy.

"I'm glad the Pokémon DLC kept the classics," wrote Pokémon player Scott Falco on X, formerly Twitter, referencing a familiar bug of a giant character present in the base game.

Another popular player, Lewtwo, shared a video of low frame rates, stating "this frame rate is actually fucking unacceptable".

French streamer Guill also noted a bug where players can softlock themselves behind an NPC if not careful.

Another Pokémon streamer, Rubycario, noted the game is "still utterly broken" with a clip of the floor disappearing.

Other players online have been sharing their shiny catches and praising the DLC's story. It's just a shame it's once again marred by technical issues.

If you're looking at playing through both DLCs, here's our guide to everything you need to know.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

