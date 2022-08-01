Pokémon Presents broadcast scheduled for this week

A Pokémon Presents presentation - like a Pokémon-focused Nintendo Direct - is due on 3rd August - this Wednesday!

We're expecting to hear more about this year's highly-anticipated Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, due for Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas, and hopefully another look at early fan-favourite Lechonk.

Wednesday's show will stream from Pokémon's official YouTube channel at 2pm UK time and will be 20 minutes long.

Beyond that, there's often a small update for a smattering of other games. Will Pokémon Go be mentioned? Will we finally, after years of waiting, hear more about Pokémon Sleep?

We'll have all the updates for you after the video goes live.