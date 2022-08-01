If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Presents broadcast scheduled for this week

Scarlet! Violet! Sleep?
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Pokémon Presents is due this Wednesday.

A Pokémon Presents presentation - like a Pokémon-focused Nintendo Direct - is due on 3rd August - this Wednesday!

We're expecting to hear more about this year's highly-anticipated Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, due for Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas, and hopefully another look at early fan-favourite Lechonk.

Wednesday's show will stream from Pokémon's official YouTube channel at 2pm UK time and will be 20 minutes long.

Watch on YouTube

Beyond that, there's often a small update for a smattering of other games. Will Pokémon Go be mentioned? Will we finally, after years of waiting, hear more about Pokémon Sleep?

We'll have all the updates for you after the video goes live.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch