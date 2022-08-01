Pokémon Presents broadcast scheduled for this week

Pokémon Presents broadcast scheduled for this weekScarlet! Violet! Sleep?
A Pokémon Presents presentation - like a Pokémon-focused Nintendo Direct - is due on 3rd August - this Wednesday!
We're expecting to hear more about this year's highly-anticipated Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, due for Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas, and hopefully another look at early fan-favourite Lechonk.
Wednesday's show will stream from Pokémon's official YouTube channel at 2pm UK time and will be 20 minutes long.
Beyond that, there's often a small update for a smattering of other games. Will Pokémon Go be mentioned? Will we finally, after years of waiting, hear more about Pokémon Sleep?
We'll have all the updates for you after the video goes live.
‼️ Attention, Trainers! ‼️— Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 1, 2022
Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6AM PT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including #PokémonScarletViolet!
🔔 https://t.co/4Y2yC8uitL pic.twitter.com/oUTbNln64c
