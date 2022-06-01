The internet reacts to the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer

The Pokémon Company has just released a brand new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, both due out in November this year.

Already the internet is enthralled by the reveal - the first fully open world Pokémon game. If you're yet to watch the trailer yourself, please do so now.

So what's everyone so excited about?

The trailer revealed some brand new Pokémon, including the adorable Smoliv. What will they evolve into? Lidl seems to know.

Evolución a 4,09€#Pokémon #PokémonScarletViolet #PokémonEspañita pic.twitter.com/qhIqEiAxC6 — Lidl España (@lidlespana) June 1, 2022

There's a new electric mouse called Pawmi. I want one.

My reaction to seeing the new Scarlet & Violet Pokémon for the first time: pic.twitter.com/SR5oIeq69V — Touya! ★ (@Touyarokii) June 1, 2022

#PokemonScarletViolet pawmi is a good roumd boi and i love him pic.twitter.com/s3xFLTaKsL — Jax Pool (@jax_pool) June 1, 2022

And then there's Lechonk. A cute little truffle pig. What's not to love?

ᴸᵉᶜʰᵒⁿᵏ pic.twitter.com/YcdXl5CtlB — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) June 1, 2022

Lechon is a delicious Filipino roasted pig dish. Add a k at the end and we have the best Pokémon name in a while. pic.twitter.com/RWq3Y87rUr — Gene Park (@GenePark) June 1, 2022

Lechonk is the clear favourite from artists, who are already delivering some stunning fan art.

Lechonk after his siesta 🌾 pic.twitter.com/QUsyc0dSG5 — ☆ Siplick! 🦆 (@Siplick) June 1, 2022

I love Lechonk #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/oNbqn8ONKb — Eyecager (@amberbladejones) June 1, 2022

As for the new character designs, fans are particularly happy about more inclusive hairstyles and afro textured hair.

FUCKING FINALLY THERE'S ACTUALLY GOOD AFRO TEXTURED HAIR



I CAN NOW PLAY AS A BLACK PERSON IN POKEMON FINALLY WOOOOOOOOOOO



FUCKING FINALLY THERE'S ACTUALLY GOOD AFRO TEXTURED HAIR

I CAN NOW PLAY AS A BLACK PERSON IN POKEMON FINALLY WOOOOOOOOOOO

UNIRONICALLY BASED #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/GlP1daF01B — 12.5, awaiting Live a Live (@125_Chance) June 1, 2022

The real stars of the trailer, though, are the new professors. For the first time in the series, each edition of the game will have a unique professor: Sada and Turo.

In short: they're hot.

And hot professors means plenty of internet thirst.

THESE ARE THE SEXIEST PROFESSORS OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/ZswPabfhRV — 🔴LIVE: GamesCage - Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) June 1, 2022

"My girlfriend and I saw you from across the Pokémon Center and really dig your vibe. Can we buy you a drink?" https://t.co/KW2hG1xWbr — Sam Barlow (@mrsambarlow) June 1, 2022

For Sada, it even looks like she has fangs. A vampiric, villain professor perhaps?

They gave her fangs they 100% knew what they were doing.



They gave her fangs they 100% knew what they were doing.

Someone at Nintendo played very close attention to Resident Evil 😂 pic.twitter.com/bxdaPBAQUq — Kane Hocking (@KanePlaysGames) June 1, 2022

Professor Sada has fangs, I'm gonna explode. pic.twitter.com/v4C7q0jt0P — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) June 1, 2022

And Turo is certainly a step up from Professor Oak.

The Pokémon aren't the only things evolving pic.twitter.com/E5ZvCgL6dt — Josiah Renaudin (@JosiahRenaudin) June 1, 2022

New Pokemon professor looking like.. pic.twitter.com/LiDSuBlRNv — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) June 1, 2022

Violet gang gets gigachad professor and the superior boxart #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/zyEFGMhmOo — Cacs (@chadeofspades) June 1, 2022

pokemon professor turo is everything to me #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/4r7Pgnuqfa — neon {C0MMS OPEN} 🍇 TEAM VIOLET (@NEONSCIAN) June 1, 2022

Today really is a good day for bisexual Pokémon fans.

Good day to be Bisexual, happy pride month pic.twitter.com/6J8yUfN2Sq — ✧𝕊𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕖✧ (@SideralCorpus) June 1, 2022

Which version of the game are you most likely to pick up? And will Lechonk be your first capture?