Pokémon Go Zweilous weakness, counters and moveset explained

Zweilous is the evolved form of Deino in Pokémon Go, who will be appearing in four-star raids during the Deino Community Day event.

They are a dark and dragon-type in Pokémon Go, and can be pretty useful when battling, especially once evolved.

Once you defeat Zweilous in a four-star Raid Battle, Deino will begin to appear in a 300-meter radius around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one. Here's what you need to know about battling and catching Zweilous, including Zweilous' counters and weaknesses.

On this page:

Zweilous weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go

Below you can find Zweilous’ weaknesses and counters, which will help you defeat it in Pokémon Go:

Zweilous type - Dark and dragon-type

- Dark and dragon-type Zweilous is weak against - Fairy, ice, fighting, dragon and bug-types

- Fairy, ice, fighting, dragon and bug-types Best Zweilous counters - Togekiss, Gardevoir, Zacian and Granbull for Fairy types. You have a lot of options here, like Mega Lopunny for fighting, Mega Beedrill for bug, and Beartic for ice.

- Togekiss, Gardevoir, Zacian and Granbull for Fairy types. You have a lot of options here, like Mega Lopunny for fighting, Mega Beedrill for bug, and Beartic for ice. Other Zweilous notes - Zweilous is especially weak to fairy-type Pokémon, so make sure you always use your strongest fairy-types when battling it.

Zweilous CP levels in Pokémon Go

Here are the CP levels for battling and attempting to catch Zeilous in Pokémon Go:

Zweilous Raid CP - 20,216 CP

- 20,216 CP CP range for catching Zweilous - 990 to 1051 CP

- 990 to 1051 CP Weather (Cloudy and Partly Cloudy) - 1238 to 1313 CP

- 1238 to 1313 CP Max Zweilous CP (at Level 40) - 2079 CP

Zweilous best moveset in Pokémon Go

Our recommendation for Zweilous’ moveset is Bite (Fast) and Dragon Pulse (Charged). If you can afford to unlock Zweilous' second Charged move, then we recommend giving it Body Slam to take advantage of its normal-typing.

Below you can find the complete Fast and Charged moveset for Zweilous in Pokémon Go:

Fast Moves:

Bite (Dark)

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Charged Moves:

Dark Pulse (Dark)

Body Slam (Normal)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon)

Everything else we know about Zweilous

Zweilous is a dark and dragon-type Pokémon with two heads. It is the evolved form of Deino, and evolves into Hyrdreigon at level 64. Its heads exist as separate entities, and sometimes will actually fight eachother for food.

Zweilous first appeared in Pokémon Black and White. It's described as the 'hostile' Pokémon, known for over eating. It will eat far more than it needs to, and will move once it has eaten everything in an area.

The Deino evolution line. (Imagine credit: pokemon.com)

In the anime, Zweilous didn't appear until the 100th episode of Pokémon the Series: Black and White. Two of them featured in the episode, and were owned by a character named Shannon. The episode focused on a whole village of dragon-type Pokémon.

Good luck adding Zweilous to your Pokédex!