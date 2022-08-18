Pokémon Go Pokémon World Championship research quest, rewards and field research tasks

Pokémon Go Pokémon World Championship research quest, rewards and field research tasksEverything you need to know about the Pokémon World Championship event.
The Pokémon World Championships are currently running in London and, not wanting to feel left out, Pokémon Go is running its own special event.
Pokémon World Championship challengers are hanging out at PokéStops, there’s event-exclusive field research tasks to collect and a Pokémon World Championship 2022 timed research quest. You also have the chance to teach certain Pokémon new moves in Pokémon Go.
There’s even a special Pokémon Go Twitch code giveaway running for the first three days of the event, which, if you take part in, will unlock the Team Building research quest.
On this page:
‘Pokémon World Championship 2022’ research quest in Pokémon Go
The Pokémon World Championship 2022 is a timed research quest which is only available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday, 23rd August at 8pm (local time). If you don’t complete the quest by this deadline, you’ll lose the chance to earn its rewards forever!
Below you’ll find all of the Pokémon World Championship 2022 quest steps and rewards - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Pokémon World Championships 2022' Step 1 of 1
- Battle a Challenger - 10 Poké Balls
- Battle 2 Challengers - 1 Fast TM
- Battle 3 Challengers - 10 Great Balls
- Battle 4 Challengers - 1 Charged TM
- Battle 5 Challengers - 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 1 Elite Fast TM, 1 Elite Charged TM and a World Championships 2022 Pikachu encounter
Pokémon World Championship field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can collect a variety of event-exclusive field research tasks throughout the Pokémon World Championship event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be completed after the event ends if you save them in your field research collection.
Below you can find the Pokémon World Championship field research tasks:
- Battle a Challenger reward - World Championship 2022 Pikachu encounter
- Battle in Go Battle League reward - Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Stunfisk encounter
- Power up Pokémon 3 times reward - Bulbasaur, Chikorita or Mudkip encounter
- Power up Pokémon 7 times reward - Gastly, Magikarp, Rhyhorn, Beldum and Fletchling encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Featured attacks for the Pokémon World Championship event in Pokémon Go
Five Pokémon can learn a specific move if you earn said Pokémon through evolution during the Pokémon World Championship event in Pokémon Go.
These Pokémon, along with the moves, are:
- Gengar - Shadow Punch (Ghost-type charged attack)
- Trainer Battles - 40 power
- Gyms and raids - 40 power
- Gyarados - Aqua Tail (Water-type charged attack)
- Trainer Battles - 50 power
- Gyms and raids - 50 power
- Metagross - Meteor Mash (Steel-type charged attack)
- Trainer Battles - 100 power
- Gyms and raids - 100 power
- Rhyperior - Rock Wrecker (Rock-type charged attack)
- Trainer Battles - 110 power
- Gyms and raids - 110 power
- Talonflame - Incinerate (Fire-type fast attack)
- Trainer Battles - 15 power
- Gyms and raids - 29 power
Remember - to earn these moves, you must receive these Pokémon via evolutions, so, for Gyarados’ move, you must evolve a Magikarp by using 400 candy during the event.
You’ll no longer be able to receive these moves once the Pokémon World Championship event ends, so, if one’s caught your eye, make sure you spend some time evolving your Pokémon.
The Season of Go has arrived! The latest event starts with a Pokémon Go Twitch code giveaway. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. While Go Fest 2022 may be behind us, there are still three special research quests you might be working on - Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Rhi's Arrival and A Radiant World. This season has also seen the lowering of the requirement for Candy XL and introduced the first Ultra Beasts, along with new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.
Everything else you need to know about 2022 Pokémon World Championship event in Pokémon Go
The Pokémon World Championship event will run until Tuesday, 23rd August at 8pm (local time) and, during this time, you’ll have three chances to partake in a Pokémon Go Twitch code giveaway, which will unlock the Team Building research quest.
In keeping with the Pokémon World Championship itself, there will be two Go Battle League focused bonuses running throughout the event.
The first increases the maximum number of Go Battle League battles you can partake in to 10, which means you can enjoy 50 trainer battles per day during the event. Secondly, you’ll receive x3 stardust from the win rewards.
Aside from these bonuses, you’ll also be able to fight challengers at PokéStops throughout the Pokémon World Championship event. Their teams have been inspired by the Pokémon Go Regional Championship winners, so make sure you’re ready for a fight!
The Pokémon World Championship event sees the release of a new costume Pokémon - World Championship 2022 Pikachu! This cute little mouse can be found through the field research tasks, Pokémon World Championship 2022 timed research quest and will be appearing in one-star raids.
Alongside this new Pikachu, you’ll also be able to battle Galarian Farfetch’d, Marill, Barboach, Timburr and Scraggy in one-star raids. Meanwhile, Primeape, Lickitung and Skarmory are waiting in three-star raids.
Best of all - both Zacian and Zamazenta have returned to five-star raids, while Mega Slowbro can be battled in Mega Raids.
Finally, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the event:
- Nidoran - Female
- Mankey
- Machop
- Mudkip
- Sableye
- Meditite
- Swablu
- Spheal
- Croagunk
- Scraggy
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Dewpider
Hope you enjoy the Pokémon World Championship event and, remember, to partake in the Twitch code giveaway for the Team Building research quest!