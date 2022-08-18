Pokémon Go Pokémon World Championship research quest, rewards and field research tasks

The Pokémon World Championships are currently running in London and, not wanting to feel left out, Pokémon Go is running its own special event.

Pokémon World Championship challengers are hanging out at PokéStops, there’s event-exclusive field research tasks to collect and a Pokémon World Championship 2022 timed research quest. You also have the chance to teach certain Pokémon new moves in Pokémon Go.

There’s even a special Pokémon Go Twitch code giveaway running for the first three days of the event, which, if you take part in, will unlock the Team Building research quest.

On this page:

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

‘Pokémon World Championship 2022’ research quest in Pokémon Go The Pokémon World Championship 2022 is a timed research quest which is only available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday, 23rd August at 8pm (local time). If you don’t complete the quest by this deadline, you’ll lose the chance to earn its rewards forever! Below you’ll find all of the Pokémon World Championship 2022 quest steps and rewards - just be wary of spoilers! World Championships 2022 Pikachu. Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. 'Pokémon World Championships 2022' Step 1 of 1 Battle a Challenger - 10 Poké Balls

Battle 2 Challengers - 1 Fast TM

Battle 3 Challengers - 10 Great Balls

Battle 4 Challengers - 1 Charged TM

Battle 5 Challengers - 10 Ultra Balls Rewards: 1 Elite Fast TM, 1 Elite Charged TM and a World Championships 2022 Pikachu encounter

Pokémon World Championship field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect a variety of event-exclusive field research tasks throughout the Pokémon World Championship event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be completed after the event ends if you save them in your field research collection. Below you can find the Pokémon World Championship field research tasks: Battle a Challenger reward - World Championship 2022 Pikachu encounter

- World Championship 2022 Pikachu encounter Battle in Go Battle League reward - Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Stunfisk encounter

reward - Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Stunfisk encounter Power up Pokémon 3 times reward - Bulbasaur, Chikorita or Mudkip encounter

reward - Bulbasaur, Chikorita or Mudkip encounter Power up Pokémon 7 times reward - Gastly, Magikarp, Rhyhorn, Beldum and Fletchling encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Bulbasaur, Chikorita and Mudkip can all be found by completing the Pokémon World Championship field research tasks.