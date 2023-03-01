Pokémon Go Willow’s Wardrobe quest step and rewards

Willow’s Wardrobe is a pay-to-play timed research quest running throughout the Season of Rising Heroes in Pokémon Go.

This quest will be available for purchase until 10am (local time) on Thursday, 1st June in the Pokémon Go in-game shop and, if you complete it, you’ll earn avatar items inspired by Professor Willow.

Below you’ll find the Willow’s Wardrobe quest step and rewards in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

'Willow’s Wardrobe' quest step in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the quest step for Willow’s Wardrobe in Pokémon Go, along with this quest’s rewards. To access Willow’s Wardrobe you need to purchase it from the in-game shop for £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent price in your local currency before Thursday, 1st June. The quest itself is a timed research quest, so, if you want to earn its rewards, you need to do so before 10am (local time) on Thursday, 1st June. If you don’t complete the quest by this date, then it will expire and you won’t be able to earn any of the rewards you missed. Be warned - this section does contain spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! 'Willow’s Wardrobe' Step 1 of 1 Catch 10 Pokémon - Willow’s Goggles

Catch 20 Pokémon - Willow’s Gloves

Catch 30 Pokémon - Willow’s Pants

Catch 40 Pokémon - Willow’s Jacket

Catch 50 Pokémon - Willow’s Boots

Transfer 30 Pokémon - 25 Meltan Candy Rewards: 809 XP, 809 Stardust and an encounter with a Melmetal which knows the steel-type Charged Attack, Double Iron Bash.