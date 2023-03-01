Pokémon Go Willow’s Wardrobe quest step and rewards
How to unlock the Professor Willow avatar items.
Willow’s Wardrobe is a pay-to-play timed research quest running throughout the Season of Rising Heroes in Pokémon Go.
This quest will be available for purchase until 10am (local time) on Thursday, 1st June in the Pokémon Go in-game shop and, if you complete it, you’ll earn avatar items inspired by Professor Willow.
Below you’ll find the Willow’s Wardrobe quest step and rewards in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
'Willow’s Wardrobe' quest step in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the quest step for Willow’s Wardrobe in Pokémon Go, along with this quest’s rewards.
To access Willow’s Wardrobe you need to purchase it from the in-game shop for £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent price in your local currency before Thursday, 1st June.
The quest itself is a timed research quest, so, if you want to earn its rewards, you need to do so before 10am (local time) on Thursday, 1st June. If you don’t complete the quest by this date, then it will expire and you won’t be able to earn any of the rewards you missed.
Be warned - this section does contain spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
'Willow’s Wardrobe' Step 1 of 1
- Catch 10 Pokémon - Willow’s Goggles
- Catch 20 Pokémon - Willow’s Gloves
- Catch 30 Pokémon - Willow’s Pants
- Catch 40 Pokémon - Willow’s Jacket
- Catch 50 Pokémon - Willow’s Boots
- Transfer 30 Pokémon - 25 Meltan Candy
Rewards: 809 XP, 809 Stardust and an encounter with a Melmetal which knows the steel-type Charged Attack, Double Iron Bash.
How to purchase Willow’s Wardrobe in Pokémon Go
Willow’s Wardrobe is a paid timed research quest which will be available for purchase in the in-game Pokémon Go shop until Thursday 1st June.
The quest costs £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent price for your local region. It is nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoin.
To purchase a ticket, you need to visit the in-game Pokémon Go store, which is accessed via the game’s main menu. From there, you simply need to find the banner that advertises the quest.
Selecting this banner will bring up more information about the quest and, to purchase it, select the ‘Buy’ button before following the purchase instructions specific to your device.
The quest will be available from the moment you’ve purchased, which means you can start unlocking the rewards straight away.
The Season of Rising Heroes is nearly here! Don't forget to complete both the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted and Chasing Legends Special Research, along with hunting down Kecleon and Gimmighoul! We also got a new Team Go Rocket quest - Shadowy Skirmishes! The team lineups for Giovanni and the Team Go Rocket Leaders has also changed. Don't forget to partake in the new Go Battle League season. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Willow’s Wardrobe end date in Pokémon Go: When will Willow’s Wardrobe expire?
You must complete the Willow’s Wardrobe timed research quest by 10am (local time) on Thursday, 1st June in Pokémon Go.
The quest itself is available for purchase from 10am (local time) on Wednesday, 1st March until Thursday, 1st June. Remember - this is a pay-to-play quest and you can’t purchase it using PokéCoin.
Hope you enjoy the Willow’s Wardrobe quest!