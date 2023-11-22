Pokémon Go Party Up quest step, rewards and field research tasks

The Party Up! event hails the end of the Season of Adventures Abound in Pokémon Go.

As the name suggests, Party Up! is all about Party Play - Pokémon Go’s multiplayer feature - and, for that reason, you’ll need another play if you want to complete the Party Play timed research quest.

Even if you don’t have anyone to use the Party Play feature with, you can still collect and complete the Party Up! event-exclusive field research tasks.

On this page:

Party Up field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can earn event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Party Up! event in Pokémon Go. Once collected, these tasks are saved in your field research collection (unless you delete them, of course) and completed either during or after Party Up! finishes. Here are the Party Up! field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Quaxly encounter

reward - Quaxly encounter Win a raid reward - Party Hat Wurmple encounter

reward - Party Hat Wurmple encounter Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - Fuecoco encounter

reward - Fuecoco encounter Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Hisuian Growlithe, Party Hat Wurmple or Nosepass encounter

reward - Hisuian Growlithe, Party Hat Wurmple or Nosepass encounter Trade a Pokémon reward - Gothita or Solosis encounter

reward - Gothita or Solosis encounter Explore 1km reward - Sprigatito encounter

reward - Sprigatito encounter Spin 5 PokéStops reward - 300 Stardust

reward - 300 Stardust Spin 10 PokéStops reward - 3 Hyper Potions or 2 Revives Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Encounters with Gothita and Solosis can be earned by completing Party Up! field research tasks.