Pokémon Go Party Up quest step, rewards and field research tasks
Including the Party Up! event bonuses explained.
The Party Up! event hails the end of the Season of Adventures Abound in Pokémon Go.
As the name suggests, Party Up! is all about Party Play - Pokémon Go’s multiplayer feature - and, for that reason, you’ll need another play if you want to complete the Party Play timed research quest.
Even if you don’t have anyone to use the Party Play feature with, you can still collect and complete the Party Up! event-exclusive field research tasks.
On this page:
'Party Up!' quest step in Pokémon Go
Party Up! is a timed research quest running until Monday 27th November at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. If you want to earn all of the rewards from this quest, you must complete it before this deadline or else they will vanish forever.
It’s also important to note that this timed research quest is focused around Party Play - Pokémon Go’s multiplayer feature. For this reason, you’ll need at least one other player to complete this quest.
Below you’ll find the Party Up! quest steps and rewards. Be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
'Party Up!' Step 1 of 1
- Win 3 raids while in a party - Hisuian Growlithe encounter
- Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks while in a party - 3 Charged TMs
- Catch 30 Pokémon while in a party - 1 Lucky Egg
- Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms while in a party - 1 Premium Battle Pass
- Explore 3km while in a party - 2500 XP
- Complete 3 Party Challenges - 1000 Stardust
Rewards: 5000 XP, 2000 Stardust and Party Hat Wurmple encounter.
The Season of Adventures Abound is here! The Party Up! event is currently running and players who didn't earn a Master Ball via Timed Investigation: Master Ball can purchase the Special Research: Master Ball quest. Party Play - Pokémon Go's multiplayer feature - is here, along with the Welcome Party quest. Be sure to fight in the Go Battle League, compete in Shadow Raids, complete Routes, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Party Up field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can earn event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Party Up! event in Pokémon Go. Once collected, these tasks are saved in your field research collection (unless you delete them, of course) and completed either during or after Party Up! finishes.
Here are the Party Up! field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Quaxly encounter
- Win a raid reward - Party Hat Wurmple encounter
- Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - Fuecoco encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Hisuian Growlithe, Party Hat Wurmple or Nosepass encounter
- Trade a Pokémon reward - Gothita or Solosis encounter
- Explore 1km reward - Sprigatito encounter
- Spin 5 PokéStops reward - 300 Stardust
- Spin 10 PokéStops reward - 3 Hyper Potions or 2 Revives
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about the Party Up event in Pokémon Go
There are four bonuses running throughout the Party Up! event in Pokémon Go until it ends on Monday 27th November at 8pm (local time). Aside from earning double XP from winning raids, all of these bonuses are related to trading. By far the best bonus allows you to conduct five Special Trades per day, meaning you complete a total of 30 Special Trades throughout Party Up! if you make sure to use these extra trades every day.
You’ll also earn double trade candy and players Level 31 or above will be guaranteed to earn Candy XL from trading.
Outside of these bonuses, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild:
- Gothita
- Solosis
- Morelull
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Lechonk
- Nymble
- Pawmi
- Smoliv
- Tadbulb
You’ll also be able to battle the following Pokémon in raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Hisuian Growlithe
|Rhydon
|Terrakoin
|Mega Kangaskhan
|Nosepass
|Pelipper
|Dwebble
|Gardevoir
|Klink
|Bombirdier
|Lechonk
Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly can all be entered in PokéStop Showcases throughout the Party Up! event.
Finally, if you were unable to earn the Master Ball offered by the season-long Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest, you can now purchase a Special Research quest from the in-game shop to earn this additional Master Ball.
Keep in mind that this quest can not be purchased using PokéCoins.
Hope you enjoy the Party Up! event in Pokémon Go!