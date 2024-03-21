Pokémon Go Mega Venusaur counters, weaknesses and moveset explained
How to defeat the mega evolved Grass and Poison-type Pokémon.
Mega Venusaur the Mega Evolved form of the Seed Pokémon, Venusaur, is available Pokémon Go.
As the first Pokémon in the Mega Pokédex by number, Mega Venusaur will always hold a special position in Trainers’ hearts. But sentiment aside, it’s still a decent Pokémon to have in your back pocket. Despite now being outclassed by Mega Sceptile, it can still pump out huge damage when you need it to. If you don’t have one, make sure you pick one up when you get the chance!
Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Venusaur can’t be caught directly in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Venusaur Energy for its temporary evolution.
Below you’ll find Mega Venusaur’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have an Venusaur in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.
On this page:
Mega Venusaur counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
The fastest way to collect Mega Venusaur Energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Venusaur to help you achieve this:
- Mega Venusaur types – Grass and Poison-type
- Mega Venusaur is weak against – Fire, Flying, Ice and Psychic-type attacks
- Mega Venusaur is resistant to – Electric, Fairy, Fighting and Water-type attacks
- Mega Venusaur is super resistant to – Grass-type attacks
- Mega Venusaur Mega counters – Mega Rayquaza is, of course, the king when it comes to Flying-type weaknesses. After this, we’re looking at Mega Charizard Y and Mega Blaziken, but they’re a distant second and third!
- Mega Venusaur non-Mega counters – The Shadow version of Mewtwo or any Flying/Fire/Psychic-type Legendary is going to be incredibly helpful here (Moltres, Reshiram, Latios and so on – there’s a lot of options), so run them if you have them. Looking at regular Pokémon only (since they’re much easier to obtain), you’re looking for: Rayquaza, Mewtwo, Reshiram, Heatran, Yveltal, Hoopa Unbound or Moltres. It’s basically a rogue’s gallery of your Legendary Pokémon.
- Number of players to beat Mega Venusaur – You’re looking at three Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for 7 and you should be fine.
- Tactics – The tactics here are pretty simple. If it’s Legendary and Mega Venusaur is weak to it, chuck it into your party!
Mega Venusaur CP in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the CP levels for battling for Mega Venusaur and, if defeated, catching an Venusaur after the fight in Pokémon Go:
- Mega Venusaur Raid CP – 39,235 CP
- CP range for catching Venusaur – 2026 to 2113 CP
- Weather (Sunny/Cloudy) when being caught – 2533 to 2641 CP
The World of Wonders season has come to Pokémon Go, giving you the chance to catch Poipole. Currently, Verdant Wonders is running and brought players another chance to catch Zarude with Rogue of the Jungle. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Best Mega Venusaur moveset in Pokémon Go
Mega Venusaur is no longer the best Mega for either of its two typings, playing second-fiddle to Mega Sceptile (which has a much higher attack stat) for Grass, and third-fiddle to Mega Gengar and Mega Beedrill. That said, having Mega Venusaur as a backup Grass-type mega for when you don’t have the Christmas-Tree Pokémon ready to go is a great option.
The best Mega Venusaur moves in Pokémon Go are Vine Whip (Fast) and Frenzy Plant (Legacy Charged). Since this won’t be of any use in PVP, don’t worry about adding a second move; you can save your resources for maxing out the chonkiest plant.
Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Venusaur can use in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Razor Leaf (Grass)
- Vine Whip (Grass)
Charged Moves:
- Petal Blizzard (Grass)
- Sludge Bomb (Poison)
- Solar Beam (Grass)
Legacy Charged Moves:
- Frenzy Plant (Grass)
Everything we know about Venusaur
The Seed Pokémon, Venusaur, is pretty cool. As the final evolution of the first Pokémon in the Pokédex (no, Missingno does not count), it will always hold a special place in our hearts.
The fact that it looks like a cross between a dinosaur and a dog carrying a palm tree on its back doesn’t hurt. Two of those things are cool and the third is cooling. We wholeheartedly approve.
If you want to learn more about the first Pokémon in the Pokédex and how it grows up to be the chokiest plant, you can read their official Pokédex entries below:
- Bulbasaur: 'For some time after its birth, it uses the nutrients that are packed into the seed on its back in order to grow.'
- Ivysaur: 'The more sunlight Ivysaur bathes in, the more strength wells up within it, allowing the bud on its back to grow larger.'
- Venusaur: 'While it basks in the sun, it can convert the light into energy. As a result, it is more powerful in the summertime.'
- Mega Venusaur: 'By spreading the broad petals of its flower and catching the sun’s rays, it fills its body with power.'
You came for the Pokémon, but now you know about photosynthesis. And who says games aren’t educational?
For those less interested in science (boo) and more interested in shiny Pokémon, you’ll be pleased to know that shiny Venusaur was released in March 2018. As a result, Mega Venusaur is also in the game, and it looks pretty golden!
My newest pride and joy, L51 Shlundo Mega Venusaur with Frenzy Plant 😍
byu/iKiwi34 inpokemongobrag
Yep, we meant pretty and golden, as you can see thanks to Reddit user Kiwi34, with their perfect lucky shiny Mega Venusaur. We would like some of your luck, please.
Good luck defeating Mega Venusaur in Pokémon Go!