Pokémon Go Mega Venusaur counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Venusaur the Mega Evolved form of the Seed Pokémon, Venusaur, is available Pokémon Go.

As the first Pokémon in the Mega Pokédex by number, Mega Venusaur will always hold a special position in Trainers’ hearts. But sentiment aside, it’s still a decent Pokémon to have in your back pocket. Despite now being outclassed by Mega Sceptile, it can still pump out huge damage when you need it to. If you don’t have one, make sure you pick one up when you get the chance!

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Venusaur can’t be caught directly in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Venusaur Energy for its temporary evolution.

Below you’ll find Mega Venusaur’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have an Venusaur in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go

Mega Venusaur counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Venusaur Energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Venusaur to help you achieve this: Venusaur. Mega Venusaur types – Grass and Poison-type

– Grass and Poison-type Mega Venusaur is weak against – Fire, Flying, Ice and Psychic-type attacks

– Fire, Flying, Ice and Psychic-type attacks Mega Venusaur is resistant to – Electric, Fairy, Fighting and Water-type attacks

– Electric, Fairy, Fighting and Water-type attacks Mega Venusaur is super resistant to – Grass-type attacks

– Grass-type attacks Mega Venusaur Mega counters – Mega Rayquaza is, of course, the king when it comes to Flying-type weaknesses. After this, we’re looking at Mega Charizard Y and Mega Blaziken, but they’re a distant second and third!

– Mega Rayquaza is, of course, the king when it comes to Flying-type weaknesses. After this, we’re looking at Mega Charizard Y and Mega Blaziken, but they’re a distant second and third! Mega Venusaur non-Mega counters – The Shadow version of Mewtwo or any Flying/Fire/Psychic-type Legendary is going to be incredibly helpful here (Moltres, Reshiram, Latios and so on – there’s a lot of options), so run them if you have them. Looking at regular Pokémon only (since they’re much easier to obtain), you’re looking for: Rayquaza, Mewtwo, Reshiram, Heatran, Yveltal, Hoopa Unbound or Moltres. It’s basically a rogue’s gallery of your Legendary Pokémon.

– The Shadow version of Mewtwo or any Flying/Fire/Psychic-type Legendary is going to be incredibly helpful here (Moltres, Reshiram, Latios and so on – there’s a lot of options), so run them if you have them. Looking at regular Pokémon only (since they’re much easier to obtain), you’re looking for: Rayquaza, Mewtwo, Reshiram, Heatran, Yveltal, Hoopa Unbound or Moltres. It’s basically a rogue’s gallery of your Legendary Pokémon. Mega Rayquaza and Shadow Mewtwo are your top two counters Number of players to beat Mega Venusaur – You’re looking at three Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for 7 and you should be fine.

– You’re looking at three Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for 7 and you should be fine. Tactics – The tactics here are pretty simple. If it’s Legendary and Mega Venusaur is weak to it, chuck it into your party!

Best Mega Venusaur moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Venusaur is no longer the best Mega for either of its two typings, playing second-fiddle to Mega Sceptile (which has a much higher attack stat) for Grass, and third-fiddle to Mega Gengar and Mega Beedrill. That said, having Mega Venusaur as a backup Grass-type mega for when you don’t have the Christmas-Tree Pokémon ready to go is a great option. Mega Venusaur. The best Mega Venusaur moves in Pokémon Go are Vine Whip (Fast) and Frenzy Plant (Legacy Charged). Since this won’t be of any use in PVP, don’t worry about adding a second move; you can save your resources for maxing out the chonkiest plant. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Venusaur can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Razor Leaf (Grass)

Vine Whip (Grass) Charged Moves: Petal Blizzard (Grass)

Sludge Bomb (Poison)

Solar Beam (Grass) Legacy Charged Moves: Frenzy Plant (Grass)