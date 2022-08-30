Pidove 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Pidove in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is all about the Tiny Pigeon Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a shiny Pidove in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately Pidove, and its evolutions Tranquill and Unfezant, aren't of much use in competitive play or raids in Pokémon Go. However, if you're still missing the a shiny or the 4* perfect Pokémon, this is your chance to try to find one.

If you're not keen on Pidove, evolving as many Pokémon as possible is the plan for this week’s Spotlight Hour – because of the double evolution XP bonus that runs alongside the event.

Pidove 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Pidove with perfect IV stats.

‘Perfect’ means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calcuated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Pidove based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Pidove:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 726 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 787 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Unfezant good in PVP?

No matter which league you're looking at, Unfezant runs Air Slash, Sky Attack and Hyper Beam as a second charged move.

Unfortunately, while this is a reasonable moveset, applying both fast move and shield pressure, it just doesn't have the stats to be worthwile in Great, Ultra or Master League. Case in point, despite its resistance to ground-type attacks, it still resolutely loses to Galarian Stunfisk in Ultra League – a Pokémon that simply dominates the meta.

Similarly, it folds to Dialga and Metagross in Master League, and Azumarill and Medicham in Great League. Unfezant is just bad.

However, if you're determined to make it work, a ‘perfect Go Battle League IV’ Unfezant, you should be looking for a 0/15/14 Unfezant for Great League, and a 2/15/13 Unfezant for Ultra League.

Is there a shiny Pidove in Pokémon Go?

Finally some good news for lovers of bird Pokémon - there is a shiny Pidove in Pokémon Go and has been for a long time!

The shiny form for Pidove was released on the 4th anniversary of the game, on Juy 3rd 2020; if you catch one, you can evolve it into a shiny Tranquill and, eventually, shiny Unfezant.

Pidove's evolution line. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Pidove in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Pidove you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game — tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Pidove you need!

What does shiny Pidove look like?

As you can see, shiny Pidove looks fairy naff, with just the eyes changing colour and the feathers getting slightly darker.

That said, the evolutions are fantastic, with Tranquill taking on a lovely shiny green hue, and Unfezant taking on a slighly lighter tone with a beautiful purple facial feathers.

Traditional Pidove family with shinies

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Pidove in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tag in your Pokémon storages dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny

Thanks to Pidove being a normal and flying-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your normal and flying-type catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). September's Spotlight Hours have not been announced yet, but check back next Tuesday for the primer you need to make the most your the event!