One of the best gaming SSDs has a new unbeatable price on Amazon Prime Day

The WD_Black SN850x is now cheaper than it's ever been for Prime members.

Mark Harrison
Deals by Mark Harrison
Published on

Amazon Prime Day started today, and we've already seen some great discounts on our favourite pieces of tech including one of the fastest SSDs for gaming hitting a new lowest-historical price.

The WD_Black SN850X has performance that puts it near the top of the best SSDs for gaming, and right now Prime Members can pick up the 2TB version of the SSD for £120:

WD_Black SN850X 2TB- £120 for Prime Members (was £134)

You need to be a Prime member to get this deal today or tomorrow, but if you're not already then you can sign up to a 30 day free trial of the subscription service to make the most of all the offers over the next 48 hours.

In the US, the 2TB SN850X is down to $143, which is still its lowest price in the US but it's been at that price for a few weeks now.

The WD_Black SN850x has read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, and random speeds of 800K IOPS, which put it up there as one of the best SSDs for gaming. This version also comes with a heatsink installed on it already, so it meets the PS5 expandable storage requirements and makes it one of the best SSDs for PS5 too.

We've seen some encouraging price drops on SSDs throughout 2023, and now it's Prime Day we're seeing some really impressive value when it comes to size and speed and this WD_Black SN850x deal is leading the way at the moment.

If you want to see what other deals there are on NVMe SSDs, SATA SSDs and portable SSDs then head over and check out Digital Foundry's best Prime Day SSD deals guide to see what else is out there.

We'll be covering all the best gaming and tech Prime Day deals here and over on the Jelly Deals Twitter, so drop us a follow there and follow the Deals and Prime Day 2023 tags on Eurogamer to stay up-to-date.

About the Author
Mark Harrison

Mark Harrison

Commerce Writer

Mark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in CS:GO or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

