MW2, Warzone 2.0 Season 3 release date and time

Plus a roadmap for what to expect from Season 3.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are about to launch their third season of content, with new maps, weapons and cosmetics arriving soon.

Warzone 2.0 will add Plunder, as well as a new Resurgence mode for an existing map, while Modern Warfare 2 will see three new 6v6 maps.

Here's the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 3 release date and time, as well as some details on what's being added once it launches.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Last-Gen - Can PS4/PS4 Pro & Xbox One/X Deliver 60fps?

MW2, Warzone 2.0 Season 3 release date and time in in UK / GMT, CEST, EST and PST

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 3 will launch April 12, 2023. Here are the exact release times by region:

  • UK: 6pm (GMT)
  • Europe: 7pm (CET)
  • East Coast US: 1pm (ET)
  • West Coast US: 10am (PT)

Warzone 2.0 Season 3 roadmap and what's being added

There are several new additions to Warzone 2.0 as part of the Season update. Here's what's coming to Warzone 2.0:

  • Resurgence Map: Al Mazrah
  • Plunder
  • Warzone 2 Ranked (in-season)
  • DMZ update: New missions, barter system, new backpacks
  • Redeploy Drones
  • New Gulag map
  • Tempered Plate Carrier
  • UAV Towers
  • Perk Packages
  • Deployable Buy Stations

Note: Items marked "in-season" will not be available at launch. They will arrive at some point during Season 3.

MW2 Season 3 roadmap and what's being added

Now, here's what's coming to Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer:

  • New maps: Pelayo's Lighthouse (6v6), Black Gold (6v6), Alboran Hatchery (in-season, 6v6), Sattiq Cave Complex (Battle Map), Rohan Oil Fields (Battle Map)
  • Gunfight mode
  • Co-Op Mission: Hafid Port (in season)
  • New Modes: Cranked, GW Infected (in-season)
  • Raid: Episode 3

Note: Once again, items marked "in-season" will not be available at launch. They will arrive at some point during Season 2.

That's what you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 3. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide on how to unlock every Operator. Elsewhere, there's our look at how to unlock Weapon Tuning.

