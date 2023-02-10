Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are about to launch their second season of content, with new maps, weapons and cosmetics arriving soon.

Warzone 2.0 will be getting a second map called Ashika Island, while Modern Warfare 2 will see the Valderas Museum map from the beta return as part of Season 2.

Here's the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 release date and time, as well as some details on what's being added once it launches.

MW2, Warzone 2.0 Season 2 release date and time in in UK / GMT, CEST, EST and PST

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 will launch February 15, 2023. Here are the exact release times by region:

UK: 5pm (GMT)

5pm (GMT) Europe: 6pm (CET)

6pm (CET) East Coast US: 12pm (ET)

12pm (ET) West Coast US: 9am (PT)

Warzone 2.0 Season 2 roadmap and what's being added

There are several new additions to Warzone 2.0 as part of the Season 2 update. Here's what's coming to Warzone 2.0:

Resurgence Map: Ashika Island

Ashika Island Resurgence Mode

New Event: Path of the Ronin Challenges

Path of the Ronin Challenges 1v1 Gulag

Redeploy Drone

Data Heist Public Event (in-season)

New vehicle: Personal Water Craft (PWC)

Restore Honor mechanic

Search and Seizure Contract (in-season)

DMZ: New Boss, New Map (Ashika Island), New Boss (Bombmaker), New Missions, New Weapons Case

Note: Items marked "in-season" will not be available at launch. They will arrive at some point during Season 2.

MW2 Season 2 roadmap and what's being added

Now, here's what's coming to Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer:

New maps: Dome and Valderas Museum (returning from having been a part of the beta), Al Malik International (Battle Map), Zarqwa Hydroelectric (Battle Map).

Dome and Valderas Museum (returning from having been a part of the beta), Al Malik International (Battle Map), Zarqwa Hydroelectric (Battle Map). New weapons: "ISO Hemlock" assault rifle, "KV Broadside" shotgun, Crossbow, Dual Kodachis, "Tempus Torrent" marksman rifle.

"ISO Hemlock" assault rifle, "KV Broadside" shotgun, Crossbow, Dual Kodachis, "Tempus Torrent" marksman rifle. New Operators: Daniel "Ronin" Shinoda, Roze "Sheathed Blade", Nova "Ruthless Pursuit".

Daniel "Ronin" Shinoda, Roze "Sheathed Blade", Nova "Ruthless Pursuit". New Modes: Infected, Gun Game, Grind, Drop Zone (in-season), One in the Chamber (in-season), All or Nothing (in-season).

Infected, Gun Game, Grind, Drop Zone (in-season), One in the Chamber (in-season), All or Nothing (in-season). Ranked Play

New Episode

New cosmetic bundles

Note: Once again, items marked "in-season" will not be available at launch. They will arrive at some point during Season 2.

