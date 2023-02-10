If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are about to launch their second season of content, with new maps, weapons and cosmetics arriving soon.

Warzone 2.0 will be getting a second map called Ashika Island, while Modern Warfare 2 will see the Valderas Museum map from the beta return as part of Season 2.

Here's the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 release date and time, as well as some details on what's being added once it launches.

MW2, Warzone 2.0 Season 2 release date and time in in UK / GMT, CEST, EST and PST

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 will launch February 15, 2023. Here are the exact release times by region:

  • UK: 5pm (GMT)
  • Europe: 6pm (CET)
  • East Coast US: 12pm (ET)
  • West Coast US: 9am (PT)

Warzone 2.0 Season 2 roadmap and what's being added

There are several new additions to Warzone 2.0 as part of the Season 2 update. Here's what's coming to Warzone 2.0:

  • Resurgence Map: Ashika Island
  • Resurgence Mode
  • New Event: Path of the Ronin Challenges
  • 1v1 Gulag
  • Redeploy Drone
  • Data Heist Public Event (in-season)
  • New vehicle: Personal Water Craft (PWC)
  • Restore Honor mechanic
  • Search and Seizure Contract (in-season)
  • DMZ: New Boss, New Map (Ashika Island), New Boss (Bombmaker), New Missions, New Weapons Case

Note: Items marked "in-season" will not be available at launch. They will arrive at some point during Season 2.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0

MW2 Season 2 roadmap and what's being added

Now, here's what's coming to Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer:

  • New maps: Dome and Valderas Museum (returning from having been a part of the beta), Al Malik International (Battle Map), Zarqwa Hydroelectric (Battle Map).
  • New weapons: "ISO Hemlock" assault rifle, "KV Broadside" shotgun, Crossbow, Dual Kodachis, "Tempus Torrent" marksman rifle.
  • New Operators: Daniel "Ronin" Shinoda, Roze "Sheathed Blade", Nova "Ruthless Pursuit".
  • New Modes: Infected, Gun Game, Grind, Drop Zone (in-season), One in the Chamber (in-season), All or Nothing (in-season).
  • Ranked Play
  • New Episode
  • New cosmetic bundles

Note: Once again, items marked "in-season" will not be available at launch. They will arrive at some point during Season 2.

That's what you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide on how to unlock every Operator. Elsewhere, there's our look at how to unlock Weapon Tuning.

