If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Modern Warfare 2 Operators list and how to unlock them

Here's how to unlock every SPECGRU and KORTAC Operator.
Jake Green avatar
Guide by Jake Green Contributor
Published on

Modern Warfare 2 Operators are each unlocked in a different way. Some require you to complete challenges, while others are tied to the campiagn mode.

There are 25 Operators in total, split across two teams called SPECGRU and KORTAC. You'll have access to some of them when first loading into Modern Warfare 2, but most will need to be unlocked by playing the game.

Here's how to unlock all Modern Warfare 2 Operators including Ghost, Soap and Price.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube

How to unlock all Modern Warfare 2 Operators

Each Operator in Modern Warfare 2 has a slightly different unlock requirement. Some are as simple as completing a campiagn mode mission, while others will task you with completing challenges in multiplayer matches. Here's how to unlock all 25 Operators:

SPECGRU Operators

Operator How to unlock
Ranger I
Already available
Chuy
Complete "Cartel Protection" (Mission Six) in campaign mode.
Gus
Get five Assists in a single Multiplayer match.
Zimo
Get a kill with a secondary weapon.
Kleo
Get a kill with Lethal equipment.
Nova
Complete "Violence and Timing" (Mission 10) in campaign mode.
Price
Purchase Vault Edition.
Farah
Purchase Vault Edition.
Ghost
Purchase Vault Edition.
Soap
Purchase Vault Edition.
Gromsko
Complete 'Low Profile' Co-op mission.
Reyes
Complete "Prison Break" (Mission 14) in campaign mode.
Luna
Complete 'Defender: Mt. Zaya' Co-op mission.

KORTAC Operators

Operator How to unlock
Group I
Already available
Fender
Get two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer match.
König
Execute a Finishing Move.
Calisto
Get five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer match.
Hutch
Complete the 17th mission in campaign mode.
Horangi
Get five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer match.
Oni
Pre-order exclusive.
Roze
Get a Point Blank kill.
Zero
Complete 'Denied Area' Co-op mission.
Conor
Get five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match.
Aksel
Get 20 kills in a single Multiplayer match.
Stiletto
Get two Revenge kills in a single Multiplayer match.

How to unlock Soap, Farah, Ghost and Price Operators

If you've loaded up Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, you will notice that Farah, Soap, Price and Ghost are all available as Operators. There is a catch however, as you'll only have access to them if you have the Vault Edition of the game.

The Operators are included in the Red 141 Team Operator Pack. This is...pretty pricey, bundling a bunch of exclusive skins and Operators. It's possible that these Operators will be available for all players later down the line. But for now, buying the Vault Edition is the only way to get them.

How to unlock the Oni Operator

The Oni Operator is currently exclusive to those that pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation platforms. In the past, these skins have been made available for all players some time after launch.

Whether that means Oni will arrive for others later - both for non-preorder players, as well as those on Xbox and PC - remains to be seen.

Looking for more on Modern Warfare 2? We have a details on how long the Modern Warfare 2 campaign is, by the way - if you fancy squeezing it in ahead of Season 1 and getting a few multiplayer unlocks at the same time.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Jake Green avatar

Jake Green

Contributor

Jake is a freelance writer who previously headed up guides for USG and RockPaperShotgun. He spends his days dreaming of an X-Files dating-sim and will play literally any game with monkeys in it.

Comments

More On Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

Latest Articles

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch