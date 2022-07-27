Meta Quest 2 getting $100 price hike

Meta, formerly Facebook, has announced a major set of pricing changes to its Meta Quest 2 VR headsets, starting in August.

Both the 128GB and 256GB versions of the headset will rise in price by $100, Meta said in a statement last night, from $300 to $400, and from $400 to $500, respectively.

These are serious price increases - for the 128GB model, it represents a rise of 33 percent! - for hardware generally considered a good entry-level VR device.

Watch on YouTube Beat Saber on Meta Quest 2.

As something of a deal sweetner, Meta has said it will bundle in a copy of the popular Beat Saber, usually $30, with new headsets purchased from August until the end of the year.

So, why are the prices changing? Meta's statement blames "the costs to make and ship our products" which have "been on the rise".

"By adjusting the price of Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in groundbreaking research and new product development that pushes the VR industry to new heights," Meta continued.

"Even with these pricing changes, Meta Quest 2 continues to be the most affordable VR headset with a comparable feature set on the market," it added - which is true for now, though may well change with the upcoming arrival of PlayStation VR2.

Thinking of getting a Quest 2? Meta's statement does not give much time to get an order in.