Beat Saber adds Lizzo songs in new music pack

A new music pack is now available in Beat Saber that adds Lizzo's anthemic hits.

The VR rhythm laser sword game has been adding plenty of new music and features to the game since it launched back in 2019 - this Lizzo pack follows the Lady Gaga pack released at the end of last year.

It's available across Meta Quest, Steam, and PlayStation, with a discount on the first two stores - prices vary across the three.

Watch on YouTube Lizzo Beat Saber Music Pack | Official Trailer

As for the songs themselves, it's Lizzo's best: 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready), About Damn Time, Cuz I Love You, Everybody's Gay, Good As Hell, Juice, Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot), Truth Hurts, Worship.

And Lizzo herself has endorsed the pack: "THIS IS 🔥🔥🔥," she tweeted out.

THIS IS 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/MNjI0NPvqL — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 6, 2022

I downloaded the pack myself and can confirm it is indeed 🔥. Latest single 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) is particularly enjoyable to swing at.

The tracks also make use of new features added to the game earlier this year: arc and chain notes. Arc notes are especially fun, adding long beams that really add to the feel of dancing.