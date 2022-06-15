Beat Saber celebrates fourth anniversary with two new remixes

VR rhythm game Beat Saber is celebrating its fourth anniversary with the release of two free remixes.

The remixes are of original tracks by Camellia and Toki.

"We promised you an anniversary gift, and here it is!" said the developers in a tweet. Judging by the accompanying video, the difficulty has certainly ramped up.

The remixes also look to include some of the new lighting effects that were added to the game in a recent update alongside OST 5.

We promised you an anniversary gift, and here it is! Update your game to kickstart the celebrations with 2x free remixes of our OG tracks by @cametek and @tokyomachine.



Join us in wishing Beat Saber a very happy 4th birthday! #HappyBirthdayBeatSaber 🥳 pic.twitter.com/y57Nxmb4Zd — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) June 14, 2022

May also brought a level editor beta on PC, allowing players to design their own levels.

For the unfamiliar, Beat Saber is a VR rhythm game that has players swiping lightsabers at coloured blocks in time with music. In the four years since release, it's proven incredibly popular across VR platforms.