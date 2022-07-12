Machop 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Machop in Pokémon Go

Players will soon have the chance to get their hands on a shiny Machop in Pokémon Go. It's probably the main reason you'll want to take part in this week's Spotlight Hour.

There are many other reasons to look forward to the Pokémon Go event. You'll be given the opportunity to catch as many Machop as you can, with the possibility of catching a 100% perfect IV stats Machop.

Machop's Spotlight Hour falls on a fairly quiet day in Pokémon Go. It's just after this year's Pokémon Go Anniversary Celebration however, which featured plenty for trainers to do that week.

Machop 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Machop with perfect IV stats.

Once you’ve caught a 100% IV stats Machop, you’ll have the choice of evolving it into a Machoke with perfect stats, then Machamp. While they don't exactly hold much sway in the Go Battle League, they can be useful in battling Team Go Rocket Grunts or in raids.

The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 values are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1096 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1187 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is there a shiny Machop in Pokémon Go?

Good news - there is a shiny Machop in Pokémon Go.

Shiny Machop, along with the shiny version of its evolutions Machoke and Machamp, was released as part of the Mega Battle Showdown on March 5th, 2019.

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Machoke in the wild, but, if not, then you can obtain one by evolving a shiny Machop using 25 Machop candy.

Remember - Spotlight Hours only increase the number of Machop spawning in the wild, not its shiny rate. This means that, unlike a Community Day, the shiny rate for Machop will not increase during this event.

Machop evolution tree. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Machop look like?

As you can see in the picture below, shiny Machop has a green covering. This same look then applies to its evolution.

Other reasons to catch as many Machop as possible

Aside from the chance to catch a shiny Machop in Pokémon Go, there are a number of other reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

This Spotlight Hour’s bonus is double catch Candy , which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you catch. Alongside Machop, it could be a good excuse to cue up a Mystery Box for catching more Meltan candy.

If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Machop candy to fully evolve this Pokémon into Machoke.

Thanks to Machop being a fighting-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your fighting medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time) - but don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. Next week sees Staryu take the spotlight on 19th July, with the very useful double catch bonus.