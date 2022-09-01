If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Looks like Gremlins' Gizmo is joining MultiVersus next week

But what about Stripe?
Matt Wales
Warner Bros. is teasing the imminent arrival of Gremlins' adorable mogwai Gizmo to its free-to-play crossover fighter MultiVersus, with the company's announcement pointing to a release next Tuesday, 6th September.

Although Warner Bros. is yet to officially namecheck Gizmo, a teaser trailer released today on Twitter shows a pair of very Gizmo-like hands and eyes popping out of the distinctive box used to transport the character in Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

What makes the Gizmo tease particularly interesting is that (despite his inclusion in the playable roster having been leaked earlier this year) the only Gremlins character so for officially confirmed for MultiVersus is Gizmo's arch-nemesis Stripe.

It would perhaps be a little odd, then, if Gizmo were to make his MultiVersus debut ahead of Stripe, so could both characters be set to arrive simultaneously next week? That off-screen cackle in the teaser trailer would certainly suggest Gizmo isn't alone...

All will be revealed, of course, next Tuesday, 6th September - after which Warner Bros. will likely begin teasing MultiVersus' next known character, DC Comics' Black Adam, who was confirmed to coming as part of Season 1 last month, at the same time Stripe was revealed.

Matt Wales

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

