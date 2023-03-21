Litten 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Litten in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Fire Cat Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a perfect Litten in Pokémon Go.

While Litten, and its evolution Incineroar, are fairly weak in Pokémon Go, they are still much-loved Starter Pokémon, and easily the best starters of its generation.

Plus, with the double catch Stardust bonus running alongside this Spotlight Hour, showing up and chasing kittens will be worth it for fans of competitive play.

Litten 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Litten with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Litten based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Litten:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 887 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 961 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Incineroar good in PVP?

As much as we wish it were, it’s sadly not very good in PVP. It’s not a total write-off, but for such a rare typing (Houndour and Houndoom being the only other Fire/Dark options), it’s a shame that it doesn’t do better. Perhaps an upcoming Community Day event will bring a move or two that allow it to compete on a more equal footing (pawing?).

If you want to give the world’s angriest cat (touch competition, we know) a go, it runs Snarl, Dark Pulse and Fire Blast, which are fairly reasonable moves. Snarl is fast-charging and Dark Pulse is there for some spammy STAB damage. Fire Blast, meanwhile, is there for when you need to nuke the opponent. It's a flexible moveset that applies shield pressure.

This brings us to the matchups. In Great League, you can expect wins against Skarmory, Alolan Ninetails, Walrein, Venusaur and Trevenant, while losing against Medicham, Galarian Stunfisk, Noctowl, Sableye and Registeel.

Incineroar fares slightly better in Ultra League, where it still beats the Grass types, along with Cresselia and Alolan Ninetails, but now loses against Walrein, along with Nidoqueen, Talonflame, Escavalier and Alolan Muk.

Its best showing is actually in Master League, however, where it bodies Mewtwo, Solgaleo, Giratina and Metagross. It loses pretty heavily against Garchomp, Gyarados, Lugia, Zacian and Dialga.

Is there a shiny Litten in Pokémon Go?

No, sorry — it’s a bad month for shiny Spotlight Hours and there is no shiny Litten in Pokémon Go.

However, since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, you’re not massively missing out; the chances of you finding a shiny on even an eligible Spotlight Hour is still the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You’d simply have more chances of finding one because of the number that spawn.

Everything in Litten’s evolution line is a Fire-type Pokémon, with Incineroar gaining Dark typing. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Litten look like?

As you can see below, shiny Litten simply swaps black for white. It's not the most inspired, perhaps, but’s certainly an effective shiny, and Litten looks dang adorable in its snow-white coat. This theme is conserved throughout evolution, with Torracat and Incineroar swapping their black coats for white.

Thanks to Reddit user MighyMeme for the preview of shiny Litten.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Litten in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Stardust twice as fast as usual, with each Litten caught giving 200 Stardust instead of the base 100. If the in-game weather is foggy or sunny, this adds an additional 50 Stardust (twice the usual 25), and this is stacks with a Star Piece to give a 1.5x multiplier to all Stardust gained. This means that each weather-boosted Litten caught while using a Star Piece will be worth 375 Stardust!

If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Litten candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter its evolution, Incineroar, in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Litten being a Fire-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week, we’ll see Popplio take the spotlight with double catch XP.

Good luck finding a perfect Litten!