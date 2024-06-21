Limited Run Games announces 20+ new physical releases are on the way

Limited Run Games has announced that 20 new-old games will be released in physical form, including Fear Effect, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, Starship Troopers: Extermination, and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus.

As part of its LRG3 2024 showcase, the distributor confirmed not only the 20th anniversary edition of Beyond Good & Evil, but also physical releases of classic PS1 games Gex Trilogy, Tomba Special Edition and Tomba 2, Fear Effect, and more – much, much more.

In true LRG style, the Limited Run Games editions of the following games will be released in physical form only, including:

Assault Suit Leyonos (2024)

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition (12th July 2024)

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection (TBA)

C-Smash VRS (2024)

Clock Tower: Rewind (Autumn/Q3 2024)

Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2 (TBA)

Fear Effect (2025)

G.I. JOE: Wrath of Cobra (2025)

Gex Trilogy ((Autumn/Q3 2024)

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal (Autumn/Q3 2024)

Jay & Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch (2024)

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (Summer/Q2 2024)

Ninja Five-O (5th July 2024)

Penny’s Big Breakaway (2024)

Rain World (2024)

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (TBA)

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (2025)

Starship Troopers: Extermination (Summer/Q2 2024)

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (TBA)

Tomba! Special Edition (1st August, 2024)

Tomba! 2 (TBA)

Toxic Crusaders (2024)

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection 3 (Summer/Q2 2024)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (Summer/Q2 2024)

Busby Collection, Clock Tower, Gex Trilogy, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, Tomba, and Tomba 2 have been resurrected for modern-day devices by LRG's Carbon Engine tech.

But that's not all. DoubleShake, Fear Effect, Fighting Force Collection Ghost, and Renaine are all set to release digitally as well as physically. The latter is set to release in autumn 2024, and the rest next year.

"LRG3 2023 was a huge success for Limited Run Games, with our showcase and trailer announcements seen by fans more than one million times to date," said CEO, Josh Fairhurst.

"We knew we had set a high bar and we've gone all out this year to deliver a presentation every bit as exciting, with over 20 massive announcements which we think gamers will go crazy for. We're delighted to bring fan-favorite classics like Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition and Busby Collection back to modern gamers and can't wait to share more details through the coming year."

Beyond Good & Evil 2 – thought for ages to be little more than vapourware – has had the longest-ever development period. In the meantime, the remaster of the first game will release digitally on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (via Steam, Epic, and the Ubisoft Store) next Tuesday, 25th June. A physical release from Limited Run Games is due later, with pre-orders opening on 12th July.