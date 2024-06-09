Starship Troopers: Extermination is leaving early access just in time for a console release

Starship Troopers: Extermination is finally leaving early access, and to celebrate, developer Offworld has confirmed that the sci-fi FPS will also be making the jump to console.

Starship Troopers: Extermination launched in early access back in May 2023, initially providing just a small sample of the first-person shooter on Steam. Now the game is ready for a full release debut on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on 11th October, 2024.

But that's not the only exciting announcement Offworld had for us. Casper Van Dien – Johnny Rico of the original 1997 Starship Troopers film – will be making a grand return as he will be commanding players during the single-player campaign, "testing their mettle against hordes of enemy Arachnids with the aid of three original NPC allies to prove themselves worthy of selection".

"This new game mode is focused on providing a unique single-player experience. It offers 25 distinct missions and a variety of unique PvE combat scenarios across various environments, and we’re looking to follow up with a second chapter after the 1.0 launch," Offworld explains.

"Additionally, in the coming weeks, We will share more information regarding Starship Troopers: Extermination – including details about the latest update."

If you're interested but haven't yet jumped in, the early access edition is currently available for £25/$30, "a lower price point than it will be when it launches into 1.0".

"So gather some friends, enlist, and work together in the name of the Federation!" the team said. "The battle will be intense but as hardened warriors standing for all of humanity and the United Citizen Federation’s Mobile Infantry, leave no inch of ground safe for the Arachnids!"