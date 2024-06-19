Beyond Good and Evil remaster news teased for showcase tomorrow

News on the 20th anniversary edition of Beyond Good & Evil has been teased for a showcase tomorrow.

The Limited Run Games Showcase will be shown on 20th June at 7pm, with "more news" about the game expected.

This news comes courtesy of the official Beyond Good & Evil account, including some comic art from artist Hubert Chevillard featuring everyone's favourite pig uncle Pey'j.

Last year, Ubisoft confirmed the remaster would be released in "early 2024" - technically 21 years after the original, despite the 20th anniversary moniker.

Looks like Uncle Pey'j has a message to share with you all...

Looks like Uncle Pey'j has a message to share with you all...

See you at the Limited Run Games Showcase on June 20th at 2pm EST for more news about Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition! Big thanks to Hubert Chevillard for this little teaser

Some fans were accidentally able to play this last year due to a technical error, so it's unclear why it's taken so long to hear more news.

Nothing on the franchise was shown at the recent Ubisoft Forward livestream, when at least something on this anniversary edition was expected.

At least we know news is coming, though Beyond Good & Evil 2 seemingly remains vapourware. It's the game with the longest-ever development period, with the 2017 E3 trailer the last time we got a proper look at it.

Still, the official account mentioned above has the name Beyond Good and Evil 2, so perhaps there's still hope?