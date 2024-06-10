Beyond Good & Evil 2 remains vapourware, it seems

Another year, another Ubisoft Forward livestream without any reference to Beyond Good & Evil 2, the long, long-awaited sci-fi sequel that Ubisoft still says it has in the works.

BGE&E2 overtook Duke Nukem Forever as the game with the longest-ever development period, back in 2022. 18 months later, we've heard little since.

In January 2023, Ubisoft told Eurogamer that "Beyond Good and Evil 2's development is under way and the team is hard at work to deliver on its ambitious promise."

But its development has been hit by numerous setbacks, including the departure of Ubisoft veteran Michel Ancel in 2020.

In 2023, its developer Ubisoft Montpellier was the subject of a labour investigation into "unprecedented" levels of employee stress and sickness, and the departure of its managing director.

While it's been ages since we've had a proper update on the long-in-development project, fans had really hoped for some kind of update this year, after Ubisoft previously said a new version of the original Beyond Good & Evil would launch in 2024.

Ubisoft is yet to comment further on the frankly bizarre situation with its still officially unannounced Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition that some fans were able to play last year "due to a technical error".

That project was "set for early 2024", Ubisoft told Eurogamer in November last year. It's perhaps unecessary to state that it's no longer early 2024 and no longer Beyond Good & Evil's 20th anniversary year either.