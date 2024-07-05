Beyond Good & Evil 20th anniversary edition includes a tribute to sequel's late creative director

Ubisoft's sparkling new version of the beloved Beyond Good & Evil includes a touching tribute to Emil Morel, the veteran Ubisoft Montpellier developer who sadly died last year aged just 40.

A bouquet of flowers can now be found lying on a bench in Hillys' centre, with an envelope marked simply by the letter 'E'.

I've checked with Ubisoft to see if this addition is indeed a tribute to Morel from the game's development team, and been told yes.

Morel served at Rayman and Beyond Good & Evil studio Ubisoft Montreal from 2009, and helped craft the wonderful Rayman Legends as its lead game designer.

More recently, Morel had taken on the role of creative director for Beyond Good & Evil 2 - the long-awaited successor which is referenced significantly via new content added to Beyond Good & Evil's 20th Anniversary Edition.

It's fitting, then, that this new release also pays tribute, as we wait to see more of Beyond Good & Evil 2, which remains in development.

"For us, Emile was a close friend and a boundless source of positive energy," Ubisoft Montpellier wrote last year. "We all valued his passion and the way he told stories.

"We will never forget Emile and his immense contribution to the BGE2 universe will forever endure."