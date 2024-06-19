Beyond Good and Evil Steam delisting prompts speculation of imminent remaster release

Ubisoft has pulled its beloved action-adventure Beyond Good and Evil from a number of digital stores, prompting speculation that its previously announced remaster is set to launch very soon.

Beyond Good and Evil's 20th Anniversary Edition - a remaster of the original 2003 game - was confirmed to be in development last November, after a "technical error" (as Ubisoft termed it) inadvertently granted some Ubisoft+ subscribers access to an early development build.

At the time, Ubisoft gave its Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition an "early 2024" release window - and the publisher recently confirmed it would be sharing more news on the remaster during this week's Limited Run Games Showcase.

But now, keen-eyed internet watchers (thanks VGC) have spotted Ubisoft is starting to delist the current version of Beyond Good and Evil from digital stores, suggesting the remaster isn't just poised to receive a release date; it could be launching very soon.

Over on Steam, Beyond Good and Evil's store page now reads, "At the request of the publisher, Beyond Good and Evil is unlisted on the Steam store and will not appear in search." And while it remains available for PC via GOG (with a 70 percent discount if you're looking to snap it before it vanishes forever), the 2011 console remaster Beyond Good and Evil HD has also been removed from sale on Xbox.

If this is all preparation for an imminent Beyond Good and Evil remaster release, we'll likely have confirmation in less than 24 hours. Ubisoft has promised to share more details of its Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition tomorrow, 20th June, during the Limited Run Games Showcase - which airs on YouTube and Twitch from 7pm.

As for Beyond Good and Evil 2, that remains vapourware some 16 years after its announcement, so it's probably wise not to get your hopes up for that one anytime soon.