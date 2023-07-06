Beyond Good and Evil 2 creative director Emile Morel dies

Ubisoft veteran Emile Morel has died at the age of 40.

Morel most recently served as creative director on the upcoming and long-awaited Beyond Good and Evil 2, though had worked at Ubisoft's Montpellier studio since 2009.

It was there, alongside Rayman creator Michel Ancel, that Morel helped crafted the brilliant Rayman Legends as its lead game designer.

Morel also worked on Legends' smartphone spin-off, Rayman Fiesta Run, and on 2011's The Adventures of Tintin.

Prior to Ubisoft, Morel had worked at Eden Games on the Test Drive Unlimited and Alone in the Dark franchises.

In February this year, a report stated that Morel had stepped up to replace Beyond Good and Evil 2's previous creative director, as development of that project - first teased in 2008, then re-announced back in 2017 - dragged on.

Word of Morel's death was first reported by IGN, after messages of condolence from colleagues were spotted on LinkedIn.

"A cherished colleague for over a decade at Ubisoft Montpellier, we laughed and wept through good times and bad, and shipped a lot of great games together," one colleague wrote.

"Emile was so very proud of Beyond Good and Evil 2, the Space Monkeys and his teammates," wrote another. "He will be sorely missed."

Eurogamer has contacted Ubisoft for commment.

I visited Ubisoft Montpellier back in 2013 to go behind-the-scenes on Rayman Legends, and interviewed both Morel and Ancel about a project both said they were hugely proud of.