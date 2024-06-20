Beyond Good & Evil remaster arrives next week with "improved graphics", new in-game content, and more

After a bit of teasing and some original edition delisting, Ubisoft has - slightly prematurely, it would seem - announced a release date for its Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition remaster. According to a now-deleted social media post, it's coming to PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch next Tuesday, 25th June - with new in-game content and more.

Ubisoft confirmed it was working on a remaster of its much-loved 2003 action-adventure Beyond Good and Evil last November, after a "technical error" inadvertently granted some Ubisoft+ subscribers access to an early development build. And now, somewhat sooner than expected (Ubisoft had originally told fans to keep an eye out for news during tonight's Limited Run Games showcase), fresh details have emerged.

Alongside a 25th June release date on PC and consoles, Ubisoft's social media post confirmed its new Beyond Good and Evil remaster will feature (thanks Gematsu) a bunch of presentational upgrades and some new in-game content too. For starters, there's 4K support at 60fps - as well as the more nebulous promise of "improved graphics, controls, and audio" - and the game is getting autosave and cross-save features too.

Additionally, Beyond Good and Evil's original adventure - which follows reporter Jade as she investigates a terrible government conspiracy with some help from her pig pal Pey'j - now features new treasure hunts revealing more about Jade's past, plus "new rewards" to find while exploring. There's also a new speedrun mode, updated achievements, and a gallery featuring behind-the-scenes details.

Ubisoft also briefly shared a trailer showcasing Beyond Good and Evil's remaster, but that's now been pulled too. Expect it to resurface during tonight's Limited Run Games showcase - airing at 7pm BST/11am PT/2pm ET - which will hopefully include pricing details too. The price point should be particularly interesting given Ubisoft's decision to delist the relatively inexpensive earlier version from Steam and the Xbox Store this week - although PC players can currently pick it up via GOG for £1.29.

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC when it launches next Tuesday, 25th June. Now we just need some news about the ludicrously long-in-the-works Beyond Good & Evil 2.