Lollipop Chainsaw remaster release date moved forward

The remake of cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw will now arrive a couple of weeks earlier, on 12th September here in Europe and in America.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, as this new version is titled, was previously announced as launching on 26th September, for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

After some initial confusion, developer Dragami Games has now made clear that RePop is a remaster of the original game by Grasshopper Manufacture, first launched in 2012, and not a full-on remake.

A surprisingly fun hack-and-chainsaw zombie game, it was the brainchild of No More Heroes' Suda51, with a script penned in part by James Gunn - before his days in the superhero space.

Update！Release date of LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP（Digital）is September 12 in North America,Central and South America, and Europe.

Update！Release date of LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP（Digital）is September 12 in North America,Central and South America, and Europe.

And the retail price has been confirmed $44.99.… pic.twitter.com/NoNaYXVGpg — 安田善巳 Yoshimi Yasuda (@yasudaD5) August 6, 2024

Dragami has said this new version should replicate the original Lollipop Chainsaw as closely as possible - though will sadly not include the game's licensed music soundtrack.

Eurogamer gave the original a mixed write-up when it first landed:

"Grasshopper's latest really is a bit of a lollipop: it's sugary, colourful, insubstantial - and perhaps a bit sickly with it," Christian Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Lollipop Chainsaw review. "It all makes for an oddball game that struggles to be odd in the right way."