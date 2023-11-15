If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lewis Hamilton and his vegan bulldog Roscoe are coming to Fortnite

Set launches this Friday.

A promotional image showing Lewis Hamilton's Fortnite skin and superhero-like alternative outfit.
Image credit: Epic Games
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Fortnite, which is currently riding high on the nostalgia of a generation pining for the good old days of five years ago, is extending its Icons line of cosmetics this Friday, 17th November, with the arrival of celebrated F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and his bulldog Roscoe.

Hamilton joins a steadily growing number of noted sports stars and celebrities to be turned into Fortnite skins as part of the Icons series, including Naomi Osaka, Chloe Kim, LeBron James, Neymar Jr., Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, and Marshmello.

News of Hamilton's imminent Fortnite debut was accompanied by a trailer featuring the F1 star wandering around (for some reason) a hall of mirrors then launching himself at a vaguely cat-like superhero outfit before plunging into the world of Fortnite - whereupon the outfit had magically wrapped itself around Hamilton's digital frame.

Lewis Hamilton joins the Fortnite Icon Series.

Hamilton's Fortnite skin also comes with a slightly less flashy alternative outfit - basically a shirt and shades - but, more notable perhaps, is the addition of his Instagram famous vegan bulldog Roscoe. Roscoe, who currently has 961K Instagram followers, features as dangly back bling, and also make an appearance perched on the front of the Hamilton's surfboard-like glider.

Fortnite's Lewis Hamilton Set arrives in the game's premium store this Friday, 17th November, and the free-to-play battle royale's current nostalgia-tweaking mini-season continues tomorrow, 16th November, when elements of original Season 7 (the snowy one) and Season 8 (the pirate one) are introduced to the OG map.

